Simple tips to buy the cheapest beef in the market

In recent months, the issue of inflation has become one of the most important news in the press, due to the impact it has had on the pockets of Mexicans. One of the sectors in which prices have skyrocketed is food, hence the tortillas, egg, chicken and beef, among others, they cost more than in previous years.

Specifically, meat is one of the most expensive products in the basic basket, but it is also essential to have a healthy and balanced diet. obviously if you are vegan or vegetarian, This point has not affected you since you have eliminated this food from your daily diet and have replaced it with the proteins that certain grains provide.

Save some money on your purchases with these simple tips that we share below for when you buy the beef of the week.

Always check the price per kilo of the meat you choose. It is much cheaper to buy it this way.

Ask for the meat direct on the counter and not in the one that is already packaged, it will be cheaper and of better quality.

Also if you want to get fresher meat, we recommend buying it in the market and not in self-service stores.

The sabanita It is the cheapest cut, and the truth is that it is very versatile when you can prepare endless recipes with it.

We recommend you add these practices to your daily routine so that your wallet will appreciate it.