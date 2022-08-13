reveal the first image of Keanu Reeves in the fourth film

Keanu Reeves. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and no one is surprised that today’s news is being commented on by hundreds of thousands of people. Through social networks, Summit and Lionsgate share the first look at Keanu Reeves in the fourth installment, an image that brings us back to the famous expert character in slaughter. Although it’s still a little under a year before the premiere, his production studio is finally relieving fans with a subtle approach to John.

‘Another Day To Kill’ is the film that introduced us to the antihero in 2014. The story focuses on a retired murderer whose life collapses with the death of his wife due to illness. She leaves him a little puppy as a keepsake and a new path to love, but when a mobster’s son breaks into his house, burns it down, steals his car and kills his little pet, John decides to leave his quiet days to go looking for revenge.

But that incident in the first film only brought more problems to the character’s life. He was reunited with old allies and enemies; by the end of ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’ he is betrayed by those he believed trusted and must also face the High Table, a society that is in charge of the underworld of assassins in which the protagonist masterfully performed for many years.

The new look of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ It is an image with the character surrounded by candles, as if he were in a temple or church. You can see it below:

John Wick fans can’t wait to see Keanu Reeves back, because this role boosted his good fame among social networks and to this day he continues to be one of Hollywood’s favorites. The fourth film was inevitably delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic: the recordings were postponed and the studio announced a new date, to the dismay of the fans. But John will be back soon with more action scenes and incredible sequences, waiting for the adventure to turn into a brutal war between assassins that will demand the best of our protagonist.

Continue reading the story

Another project linked to the world of John Wick is ‘Ballerina’, a spin-off starring Ana de Armas in which she will also become a murderer seeking revenge. Some rumors maintain that she could appear in Chapter 4, but at the moment there is nothing confirmed. When in 2019 reverse asked Chad Stahelski the reason why Ruska Roma trains its assassins with ballet, the answer was very simple: “I have seen real ballet. It is not what you are thinking. Behind the scenes, behind the grace, the beauty, it’s all pain and suffering. They are some of the toughest athletes I have ever met, gymnasts and dancers.” We’ll soon see one in action, and fans hope that at some point in the future she’ll join forces with John.

Anne of Arms was interviewed with she A few days ago and revealed that she never imagined herself as an action actress in her life, the good thing is that we already saw a little of her abilities in No time to die:

The truth is that I never thought I was going to be an action actress. It wasn’t my thing. You have to be careful, because it’s not what I want to focus on. This is not where I am most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it requires a lot of work.

John Wick: Chaper 4 opens on March 24, 2023.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

How could Keanu Reeves marry Winona Ryder without knowing it?