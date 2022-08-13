Regé-Jean Page revealed an important secret of Emma Watson

Regé-Jean Page is one of the most beloved actors, but apparently one of the most talkative. He knows the secret that he revealed about Emma Watson.

Thanks to his leading role in Bridgerton, Rege-Jean Page He has become one of the actors of the moment. The actor, who shone with his role as the Duke of Hastings, catapulted himself to international fame and, in turn, continues to grow in his career. Well, his success was so immense and his talent was so well demonstrated that he managed to break through in the industry in an abysmal and promising way to the point that he already worked with the Russo brothers.

It was in the recent movie Netflix, The Gray Manwhere Rege-Jean Page He continued to demonstrate his acting level and, of course, his versatility. Well, after playing a duke he put himself in the shoes of a villain and managed to do it perfectly. So much so that, now, he managed to be considered as the new and favorite candidate to supplant Daniel Craig as James Bond. Something that, without a doubt, would imply a before and after in his career.

However, it should be noted that before advancing by leaps and bounds in his career, Rege-Jean Page I had very small papers. And one of them was Harry Potter where he gave life to an extra who appears behind Emma Watson in one scene. That is why Jimmy Fallon, the American presenter did not hesitate to consult the actor about this experience when Page went to visit him on his program. Likewise, the driver showed images of Regé in Harry Potter charming the fans.

However, the truth is that what was most surprising in this interview was when Regé-Jean Page revealed a secret of Emma Watson. The interpreter spoke of the privileges that being an extra implied and, for him, one of them is being able to be in details that the protagonists could not. “The great thing about background acting, particularly in big movies like that, and I recommend it to all actors, is that essentially no one pays attention to you in the background. Then you get to be the best spy actor”, he explained.

Then he added: “I was seeing how directors work with these actors, where Emma Watson hides her phones between takes. And this is valuable”. And that’s when Regé revealed: “Which by the way, hid it under the wedding tablecloths. Excuse me Emma.”. With these words, the artist exposed his colleague, although later, with a mischievous smile, he ended up asking her for forgiveness.