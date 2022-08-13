Piquè forgets Shakira, nothing but flirtation: he introduced his 23-year-old partner to his children

No flirtation but a real relationship between Gerard Piquè, Shakira’s ex-husband and the 23-year-old student: who is she.

One of the most popular ex-couple by now: two real stars, their love story had conquered millions of people. We are talking about Shakira and Gerard Piquè.

She, queen of Latin-pop, one of the great stars of international music, he defender of Barcelona and the Spanish national team of records. A few months ago, however, the love romance broke due to a betrayal of Gerard Pique.

In fact, some time later, the Spanish press talks about a real relationship between the Catalan footballer and a girl named Clara Chiara Martiso much so that Piquè would have already introduced her to his children, Milan and Sasha, born from the marriage with Shakira.

Who is the new flame of Gerard Piquè

According to the Sun, Gerard Piquè e Clara Chiara Marti – who is 23 – they had known each other for a long time, since the young woman is one of the long-time collaborators of the Barcelona player. Marti, a Public Relations student at the University of Barcelona, ​​has worked on several events for Kosmos, a production company owned by Piquè.

The British tabloid, citing friends of the new couple, writes: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who works for him in his office, organizes events. They have been silent about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what’s going on. People helped him keep the romance a secret and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find her photos. This suggests that he is quite serious about being with her. “