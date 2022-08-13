Jennifer Lopez sent a message of support to Britney Spears, in the middle of the dispute with Kevin Federline

Jennifer Lopez sent a message of support to Britney Spears, since the pop star is still in trouble with her ex-partner, Kevin Federline. The singer of “Stronger” has shown how affected she is by the words of the father of her children, after he assured that they do not want to see their mother.

“Stay strong”Jennifer Lopez wrote in her stories of Instagramand shared a post from Britney, featuring a snapshot of the two artists attending the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears quoted JLo in the original post, as she mused on “independence” and “equality.”

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet, heart, mouth, eyes and body to express yourself however you want. Declaration of INDEPENDENCE for equality and to be equal. She did not even touch, cover and hug me against my will for 4 months!”started saying Britney in her publication.

“As Jennifer Lopez once said: ‘Look straight into the camera and tell every girl in the world to make some noise and never back down to shine a light on injustice’! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind! GOD BLESS YOU ALL”ended.

Britney Spears’ Great Drama

Britney Spears recently explained how difficult co-parenting with Kevin Federline has been after she shared in an ITV interview that their children, Sean Preston and Jayden James decided to “not see” their mother for “a few months”, calling the claims “hurtful” on Instagram.

The father of her children responded by also posting videos of private moments with his children when they were 12 and 11 years old, a move that Britney Spears’ attorney called a “violation” of her family’s privacy. “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has also undermined his own children, whose privacy he is meant to protect.”attorney Mathew Rosengart told Page Six.

Check here the publication of Jennifer Lopez towards Britney Spears:

