If I had 300 euros, this would be the mobile I would buy

This Xiaomi is a very good purchase below 300 euros, a device that complies.

The many options of the Android landscape make buying a new smartphone quite a challenge. Which one do I stay with? Is it worth waiting until X model comes out? What is the best for this price? Calm down, we come with some help.

If I had to buy a new smartphone and I had 300 euros in my pocketmy chosen one would be the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Xiaomi’s mobile has an attractive design, a 120 Hz screen, one of Qualcomm’s processors and 5G connectivity, among many other things. It is a device you can trust.

This Xiaomi has a lot to offer

The 120Hz of the screen of this Redmi are translated into speed and fluency, is something that hooks. Also, its 6.67-inch screen has AMOLED technology, which offers powerful and striking colors. It is a quality panel in which the multimedia content is enjoyed.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 is a good processor, a chip that performs well on a day-to-day basis. You’ll enjoy good performance and thanks to its 6 GB of RAM you’ll be able to work with several applications at the same time without losing speed. Its 128 GB, on the other hand, is enough to store many applications and photos.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ AMOLED screen, Full HD + and 120 Hz

5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

3 cameras

NFC and 5G

In the rear module of this Redmi, a surprising 108 megapixel main cameraa wide angle 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera. Day, night, indoors, outdoors… our protagonist’s cameras do a good job in all kinds of conditions.

This Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is also capable of full speed charging, its 5,000 mAh battery will recover in minutes thanks to its 67W power. Do you have to leave home and only have 10% left? Don’t worry, connect it to the power and watch how the battery rises quickly.

There is not much more to say, for less than 300 euros you get a well-designed smartphone, with a screen that moves smoothly, a Qualcomm chip, 3 cameras, a battery that charges at full speed and up to 5G. I have no doubts, it is a complete set that will satisfy any user.

