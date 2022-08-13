Health and personal care prices have risen like never before in more than 20 years

The price of products and services related to health and personal care presented, last July, its highest increase in more than 20 years, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the persistence of inflationary pressures at the international level.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), inflation in the health and personal care category presented an annual rate of 7.83 percent. Although the data is lower than the general inflation presented in July, of 8.15%, it is the largest increase in the prices of these products and services since June 2001, when the increase was 7.93 percent.

With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic at the end of February 2020, inflation in this subgroup of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) began to accelerate. Even at some point during the pandemic, the increase in these prices was above general inflation.

James Salazar, deputy director of Economic Analysis at CIBanco, explained that the increases occur as a result of the pandemic since, on the one hand, medical care and medicines skyrocketed due to greater demand due to infections; while on the personal care side there was an impact from bottlenecks and supply shocks.

Medical services and medicines, on the rise

In detail, it was observed that in July medical services, such as consultations, clinical tests, hospitalizations and operations, among others, as well as medicines, also presented an increase not seen for 18 years.

These services and products, essential for the health of Mexicans and with greater relevance in the current situation, presented an annual increase in prices of 5.65%, the largest increase since April 2004, when they increased 5.78 percent.

The CIBanco analyst highlighted that, although it is one of the largest increases, and before the pandemic health inflation had already reached levels above 5%, it is expected that in the medium term it will begin to slow down.

In the case of medicines and devices, the increase in July was 4.64%, while in the case of services, these became more expensive 4.64 percent.

“According to the National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH) 2020, households assumed the costs of the pandemic. The average quarterly expenditure on health as a percentage of current income rose in all deciles compared to 2016 and 2018, and affected the most vulnerable households without access to health services to a greater extent,” the organization México How are we doing?

In this way, household health spending went from representing 2.7% of the resources that families spent in total in 2018, to 4.2 percent.

Inflation in the personal care category stood at 9.68 percent.

ana.martinez@eleconomista.mx