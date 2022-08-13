From Portugal: “Ronaldo, monstrous offer from Saudi Arabia: here’s the crazy figure”

LISBON (PORTUGAL) – Three hundred million euros. Yes, you read that correctly. This is the crazy figure put on the plate to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia. According to reports from TVI and CNN Portugal, 250 would go to the player, who would sign a two-year contract, 30 to Manchester United, holder of the card and current club of the Lusitanian star, and 20 for intermediation. A monstrous offer that would make anyone waver.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the king of the transfer market

CR7 inflamed the last transfer market sessions with his sensational move in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid to Juve and last season from the bianconeri to Manchester United, the club that launched him into great football when he was a kid taking him from Sporting Lisbon. After a year, it could be time to change the air again. His name has been linked to Roma, Chelsea and PSG, but Erik ten Hag, the new coach of the Red Devils – the Dutchman has taken the place of Ralf Rangnigk -, would like to keep him at Old Trafford and has practically taken him away. from the market. The incredible figure coming from Saudi Arabia, however, could change the cards on the table. Cristiano Ronaldo could also inflame this transfer window.