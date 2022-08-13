ELVIS (2022), directed by Baz Luhrmann

The film tells the life and music of Elvis Presley narrated by his manager “The Colonel” Tom Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker that spanned more than 20 years, from Elvis Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of America’s cultural, political, and social revolution. And next to him Priscilla Presley, his and Gladys’s wife, his mother and one of the most influential people in Elvis’s life.

SCRIPT

Directed by the Australian Baz Luhrmanhave collaborated in the written history with Jeremy Donner, In addition to the director himself, two other screenwriters Sam Bromel, both have worked both in series and in films, and Craig Pearcewith extensive experience and who already collaborated with Luhrmann on Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby, achieving a very worked and careful script, bringing us closer to numerous fundamental details of the singer’s life, especially his origins in memphis that would mark his later trajectory.

They begin by rightly emphasizing his proximity to black musicians and black music, which would be evident throughout his work and without which Elvis would not have been what he was.

An environment that he loved and in which he felt free and completely at ease. But they also underline, as had never been done before, the social, political and sexual revolution that was going on at the time and that manifested itself precisely because of this in an unacceptable way, in her sensual way of moving her hips and singing like blacks, something that caused numerous problems and that, as we are told in the film, could lead him to jail in a United States marked by an intolerant, racist and very conservative mentality.

In addition to this historical context, the screenwriters bring us closer to the Elvis’s family problems, his strong emotional relationship and the great influence of his mother Gladys and how his death affected him, or the more distant one due to the lack of character of his father Vernon, as well as the attempts of his wife priscilla to get him off drugs.

All this generates for the artist a series of contradictions that he tries to overcome while in parallel he must also attend to a meteoric and therefore also complex musical career, under the omnipresent figure of Colonel Parker, who, in an interesting approach to the script, is the one who tells us the history. It is all this magma that the writers successfully show us and Luhrmann bring to the screen.

Director, as I did in Moulin Rouge (2001), performs a montage with a great rhythm, especially in the first sequences, and once again offers us an overwhelming audiovisual show that is not confusing, since it clearly separates all the elements described above, enjoyed on the big screen and that allows the director to show in all its splendor the shows that Elvis put on and manages to barely notice the almost three hours that the work lasts. He helps this too, the right choice of the soundtrack that brings us the best songs of the singer.

Another noteworthy aspect is the careful setting and the costumes of the time, especially the one dedicated to the most extravagant used in the last stage of Elvis. The director’s admiration for the singer is evident in the delicacy with which he shows the decline of the genius in his later years, carefully avoiding the harshest shots for his figure.

INTERPRETERS

We must underline the brilliant interpretation of austin butler that he is superb in his representation of Elvis, both in person and in the way he moves in the musical themes.

Butler brings us closer to a very recognizable Elvis whose characteristics have apparently been working for a long time and it shows. It is also necessary to highlight a Tom Hanks almost unrecognizable in his role as “Colonel” Tom Parker, who shows us here an exceptional interpretation of his exploited representative and manages to maintain a calculated ambivalence that little by little is showing his true face.

Olivia DeJonge Like Priscilla, she is correct and accompanies the artist without fanfare, just like Helen Thomson in the character of the mother and Richard Roxburgh in that of the father, whom by the way we recently saw as Count Orlov in Catherine the Great.

IN SUMMARY

Interesting approach to the historical figure of the King of Rock, who with a magnificent rhythm that does not falter at any time, offers us a great show and proposes a vision of the star in which his historical circumstances are highlighted, such as his origins among black musicians and the social and customs revolution, including the sexual one, that marked that time and the career of the ill-fated musician and his premature death at just 42 years old.

As an anecdote, it shows us the origin of the famous phrase “Elvis has left the building” to refer to the safety of great figures. (8/10).