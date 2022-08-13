Cristiano Ronaldo loses his head, social storm

Police from Merseyside, a suburb of Liverpool, are reviewing footage of what happened on Saturday 9 April and investigating the incident with a 14-year-old as a victim and Cristiano Ronaldo in the role of the villain. What happened? At the end of the match Everton – Manchester United, lost 1 to 0 by the Portuguese footballer’s team, CR7 left the field visibly altered. The players pass between two wings of fans who usually take pictures of their idols. Ronaldo, with an injury to his left shin, was not in the mood for photos and, as seen in the footage below, hit and dropped a fan’s phone. A possible aggression is investigated.

There are several videos of the incident posted on social media, the police have opened an investigation with the support of both clubs involved and are looking for witnesses. Late in the evening, Ronaldo then apologized via Instagram. «It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments like the one we are facing. However, we must always be respectful, patient and lead by example to all young people who love the good game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this fan to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship“.

For the boy, what happened was a shock. The 14-year-old’s mother said her son has an autism spectrum disorder. “It was the first football match he went to, and that’s what happened. He is upset, and he doesn’t want to go to the stadium anymore ». The woman posted the photo of her son’s hand and her broken phone. Police are investigating what happened at the stadium and Manchester United have also opened an investigation.