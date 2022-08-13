Cristiano Ronaldo does not change things: Manchester United collapses 4-0 with Brentford

The Red Devils of Erik ten Hag lose badly against the formation of Thomas Frank, in absolute domination from the first fraction.

The “Glazers out” banners are not even counted at Brentford Community Stadium: displayed before, during and after yet another very black page in the recent history of Manchester United.

Framed by the cameras, a representative of the Red Devils’ property, sweaty and visibly in trouble, watches the merciless end of one of the most important teams in the world, outclassed by a Brentford that in the last two seasons has proved to be an excellent reality, but not to be able to go smoothly at 4-0 after just over half an hour.

Why this happened: and on the counterattack launched by Toney and finalized by Mbuemo it all seemed much clearer than it already was: Manchester United, the one everyone remembers, is light years away from the present.

Because except for a small parenthesis with José Mourinho, who tried to restore prestige with the success in the Europa League in 2017, from Sir Alex Ferguson onwards practically nothing has saved the Red Devils.

Neither Cristiano Ronaldocalled in a loud voice by the fans after the debut against Brighton and the choice of Erik ten Hag to make him start from the bench: deployed against Brentford as a starter, the Portuguese ended up in the general meat grinder.

Anonymous, if it were not for the fluorescent green uniforms, the Red Devils have practically never been on the pitch: and even if Christian Eriksen misses one of the easiest balls of his career, propitiating the advantage of the hosts, you understand that it is not a day.

For Thomas Frank’s men, however, a great and justified party conducted by Dasilva, Jensen, Mee and as said by Mbuemo.

For Manchester United, on the other hand, 2 consecutive defeats, only one goal in 2 games and above all 6 goals in the passive: the new course of ten Hag starts badly, on the eve of what seems to be an epochal corporate change. And, in England they hope, definitive.