Brad Pitt: What do actors have to do to be able to work alongside him?

Brad Pitt He is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and his outstanding career has led him to create a series of conditions that his scene partners must meet in order to return to work with hebecause otherwise they would arrive directly at their “blacklist“.

The Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” He is clear about what he wants for each project and, therefore, in each one he takes note of the actors and actresses with whom he shares the scene to know if he will place them on the “good” or “bad” list.

The above is not a rumor, since the actor Aarton Taylor-Johnson who is part of the cast of “Bullet Train” along with Brad Pitt revealed it in an interview for Variety, although he clarified that it is not something negative since the objective to make the mysterious list is to work in a healthy and calm environment.

“He just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person anymore,’” the actor said.

Brad Pitt’s “Blacklist”

Though Brad Pitt has not revealed details of the famous list, it is possible to know with which celebrities and stars of Hollywood would not work again, as well as those with whom he has a great friendship, among whom is the actress Sandra Bullock who also participates in the film “Bullet train”.

“Sandy is an old friend. He is an uncompromising person that I could ask for favors over the years, and I have done many times, and he is always there, “said the actor during an interview.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett would be part of Brad Pitt’s “good” list since he has worked with them on more than one project, this is how more names can be deduced from the list to which the actor would continue adding names.

