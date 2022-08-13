Boots to go to the airport: the best according to celebrities

Which are the best boots to keep our feet comfortable during a trip? The celebrities they have the answer with their airport outfit. A mixture of simplicity, comfort and elegance that ends up making sense in the presence of this footwear that knows no limitations.

Combinations of actresses like Katie HolmesEmma Watson either Anne Hathaway help us identify the basic models of boots, that are part of the 2022 trends and that they cannot miss, since they are versatile and comfortable.

The good news is that black ankle bootsthe low heels boots waves round toe They do not go out of style and are easy to wear in all kinds of contexts. We list them below and return catwalk trends to think of new ways to wear them.

How to wear boots to the airport according to celebrities?

Black ankle boots with jeans

Katie Holmes in ankle boots and jeans at the airport. starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

We note when Katie Holmesthe queen of effortless and timeless lookshighlighted a footwear that should be part of our wardrobe: the black ankle boots. The celebrity He wore them with straight jeans, a coat and a hat. However, on the catwalks we see the most diverse options to highlight your silhouette, from printed minidresses to jogging pants. There are alternatives to highlight them with decorative details, such as fringes, metal spikes or buckles.

Balenciaga ankle boots, Spring-Summer 2022. Balenciaga/Gorunway. Zadig and Voltaire ankle boots, Spring-Summer 2022. Zadig and Voltaire/Gorunway.

Round Toe Boots with Black Jeans