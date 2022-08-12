Xiaomi has created a robot in the shape (and size) of a human being: it costs 86,000 euros

If it goes on sale, it could have a price of more than 86,000 euros at the exchange rate

yes in his day you freaked out with the Xiaomi Cyber ​​Dog, I’m afraid that the new from the Peking firm is not going to leave you indifferent. During the Lei Jun Annual SpeechCEO and co-founder of the brand, where the new Xiaomi MIX Fold has also been presented, the company has shown the world its new project within the robotics division: the Xiaomi Cyber ​​One.

It’s about a humanoid robot weighing 52 kilograms and 1.76 meters tallwhich can move at a speed of up to 3.6 kilometers per hour, and even hold objects with its hands.

Xiaomi CyberOne, the humanoid robot of the Beijing giant

The aesthetics of the CyberOne seems to be clearly inspired by Optimus, the humanoid robot presented by Tesla several months ago. Like Elon Musk’s robot, Xiaomi’s has human formhis body is 1.77 meters tall and his head has an OLED panel behind which some of the sensors that give “life” to the peculiar gadget are hidden.

These sensors are responsible for supporting the my sense systemwhich allows the robot detect emotions. The OLED screen shows colors depending on the context of the situation, as has been seen in one of the videos shared by the brand.

Along its body and limbs, the robot has 21 different movement points that allow you to make free movements. Thanks to this, you can achieve a maximum moving speed of 3.6 kilometers per hour.

I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance by him tonight? #CyberOne pic.twitter.com/Je1eXDYEGR — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

Xiaomi has confirmed that CyberOne is a project at a very early stage of development, and they do not plan to start mass producing it, at least in the short term. As to its pricealthough a figure has not been specified, the brand suggests that could reach 86,000 euros at the exchange rate.