Why does Ellen Pompeo want to leave the series that made her a millionaire?

can you be the highest-paid actress on American television and still have the luxury of stop participating in the series that gives you that title? You are right. All thanks to the small print that is signed in the contracts.

Ellen Pompeo’s name is known around the world for Grey’s Anatomythat series that follows the adventures of a group of doctors and aspiring medical professionals who end up hooking up with each other.

It is really a unique case. In a world where actors must belong to a franchise – Marvel, for example – to make a name for themselves in the industry, Pompeo emerged as the queen of drama series from the hand of Shonda Rimesthe most successful woman to write and draw sugared projects in which there is always an impossible love.

According to a report from Forbes published in 2019, Pompeo earns $19 million per year (18.5 million euros), thanks to the series of doctors broadcast by the ABC network. A year before, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the actress’s salary was higher: US$575,000 per episode, about 562.26 thousand euros. Or what is the same: 20 million green for every 12 months.

Original casting of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. | Photo: ABC

The question we mortals ask ourselves is: how Pompeo can afford to abandon the anatomy of the golden eggs? The answer has to do with a certain age and typecasting of the actress. In addition, she is a producer of Grey’s Anatomywhich allows her some licenses that other colleagues cannot afford and that fine print in the contracts that allows her to take time off to develop parallel projects.

Goodbye to the hospital corridors

Different media, like ETonline, TVLine, Variety and others have confirmed that Pompeo will only be in eight episodes of 22 of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. She will not leave her position as producer and will continue to be the voice that narrates the events. Although she signed an extension contract with this drama last June, everything indicates that it is the first step for her to leave the corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The actress hinted that the program could continue without her. When specifically asked if there would be a way without Dr. Meredith Grey, he had this to say: “Shonda [Rhimes] and I, I think… we’ll see, we’ll see». And he added: “Continually trying to reinvent the series is the challenge at this point. And listen, the series speaks to a lot of people and young people love it. It inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so I think for young people it’s really good content and we’re going to try to keep it working for young people, not necessarily with me, but keeping it is beyond me.”

And it is normal that the time to say goodbye approaches. Of the original casting, only Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber) survive, in addition to Pompeo.. They are 17 years of a series that has seen characters dear to viewers depart, starting with Derek Sheperd (Patrick Dempsey), Pompeo’s partner in the Show.

In a meeting with Variety in 2020, the actress recalled her 2005 audition: “I was offered the part and I was contemplating whether to take it or not,” she said. «I was worried about being on a TV show: you have to sign these contracts for six years. And at that time, he had only done movies. She had never done television before. So the idea of ​​being on a show for six years was a little scary. And my agent was like, ‘Oh, just do the pilot and make money. These things never move forward.

But they advanced and in what way. These are some numbers that give an idea of ​​the importance of Grey’s Anatomy– Is one of the highest rated programs among the 18-49 demographic and #3 among broadcast television dramas in the United States. It was the highest-earning television show in terms of advertising in the 2007-08 season. For 2017, it ranked tenth in this category. In the fifteenth season, it was ABC’s highest-rated drama. As early as February 2019, it was established as the longest-running primetime American-made medical drama series.

The doctor wants new challenges

When Pompeo signed to work at the Seattle hospital he was 35 years old, today he is 52. With the freedom that comes from having an assured economic future, the time has come to be more risky with new projects. In fact, if you look at the jobs the actress has landed outside of the series, it’s pretty obvious that she’s plateaued.

You have to go back to 2003 to see it on the big screen, when appeared in Daredevilwhich starred Ben Affleck, a film that no one remembers fondly. And in 2002, when she had a small role in Catch Me If You Can, by Steven Spielberg. Other than that, very little. He put the voice of him for the children’s series Dr. toys (2015) and was part of the crossover (actors from different series who meet in one episode) between Grey’s Anatomy Y station 19.

It’s pretty obvious that the actress has made a fortune and has left her mark on television, but in exchange for a terrible typecasting. That is why it has decided to take a new path with a product, for now without a name, to be released in the service of streaming Hulu.

Pompeo is involved in a story inspired by a real case: a Midwestern couple who adopt an 8-year-old girl with dwarfism. However, when they begin to raise her, along with three biological children, they suspect that the adoptee is not who she claims to be.

As they question the decision they made, the parents are faced with a question: How far are they willing to go to defend themselves?falling into a battle that rages in the tabloids, the courts and, ultimately, in the marriage itself.

Those who survive: Chandra Wilson, Pompeo and Richard Webber.

According to Hulu, there is a dream teama dream team, behind the 8-episode series. The thriller bears the signature of Katie Robbins, the acclaimed screenwriter of ‘The Affair’ (Nominated for an Emmy Award for the performance of Maura Tierney). In the direction we will see Erin Leavy, a man who has worked on the scripts of two major productions: ‘Mad Men and ‘Mindhunter’. And look at the most important: production will be in charge of calamity janethe production company that launched Pompeo in 2011.

Does all this spell the end for Pompeo on TV drama? It is not an easy decision. Few actors manage to successfully leap into new horizons when they’ve embodied a character for so long. The cast of ‘Friends’, for example, remains the cast of ‘Friends’ for viewers, even though each one tried a separate career.

Patrick Dempsey himself has failed to settle down after hanging up his doctor’s coat. In 2022 she gave voice to a character from the DC video game League of Super-Pets. And soon he will be heard in a sequel to the famous Nice to meet you, from Disney, which speaks not very well of its present. Although the cast of Grey’s Anatomy has a very close referent: Sandra Oh (killing eve, The Chair). But it’s not just that.

According to dead line, The end of Grey’s Anatomy from last season got a very high rating (3.97 million views), above its competitors in the same time slot: Young Shledon (CBS/ 3.4 million) and Celebrity Escape Room (NBC/ 1.8 million). The 19th season will be released next October, so it will be seen if the statistics hold up now that Dr. Meredith Gray will not attend 24 hours a day. If they do, it’s likely the end of the character. Otherwise, she will lay out the rug for her, and millions more, for her return.