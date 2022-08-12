What to watch today on TV? Friday, August 12, 2022 | TV

16.00 / Odyssey

Tribute to World Elephant Day

Odyssey premieres the special between elephants on the occasion of World Elephant Day, a program that will be present on the three Fridays of August Friday 12, 19 and 26 August. Today, elephant hospital discover a sanatorium for these majestic beasts in Thailand, in a forest in the province of Lampang. Every year thousands of sick, injured or abandoned elephants are cared for in this huge center. Thanks to cutting-edge medical techniques, his professionals work to save the lives of these animals, some with serious illnesses, in need of prostheses after a fatal accident when stepping on a mine, or even with mental health problems.

16.45 / Paramount Network

‘The endless story’

The Neverending Story. Germany, 1984 (95 minutes). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Cast: Noah Hathaway, Barrett Oliver, Tami Stronach.

In its day, Michael Ende’s novel was a huge hit, and this film is born from it, which fails to capture the charm of the original text, although it is a well-resolved fantastic adventure, with some sequences in which the reconstruction of the magical world in which Bastián moves, the boy who tries to save the land of Fantasia.

19.15 / Movistar Action

‘Brazil’

UK-USA, 1985 (137 minutes). Director: Terry Gilliam. Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Robert de Niro, Ian Holm, Bob Hoskins, Michael Palin.

Terry Gilliam, Monty Python’s shadowy leader, exploits his talents in a delirious and absorbing parody of a future society bureaucratized to the core. Inspired by the universe created by Orwell in 1984, Gilliam launches from the screen a torrent of black humor wrapped in a staging that finds its main style figure in the baroque. The film makes clear his healthy impudence, yes, but also his determination to draw a lucid and aggressive critique of a dehumanized world.

19.30 / Movistar Drama

‘The bridges of Madison’

The Bridges of Madison County. USA, 1995 (128 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep

The most exacerbated emotionality can still be born from expressive austerity in the fields of commercial cinema. Clint Eastwood knows a lot about it: he didn’t need tricks to peek into the terrible life of Charlie Parker in Bird. Nor did he need gunslinger William Munny to no forgiveness waste pyrotechnics to overflow bitterness. The bridges of Madison is a gigantic film in which chance causes the meeting of a globetrotting man and a housewife suffocated by her daily life. A passion will arise between the two that will make them feel alive while their romance, as beautiful as it is subtle, moves between a storm of emotions born of the spell that only the cinema can create.

20.30 / The 2

The premieres of the billboard, in ‘Días de cine’

Two Spanish film premieres stand out on this week’s billboard, By the hair, by Nacho G. Velilla, and I’m going to have a good time by David Serrano. movie days will also stop at films such as The Beast, by the Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, and the comedy With gray hair and crazy, starring Diane Keaton. On the other hand, Norwegian director Eskil Vogt will reveal his favorite sequence, which comes from a film by Nicolas Roeg.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Night of the Hunter’

USA, 1955 (89 minutes). Director: Charles Laughton. Cast: Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish.

Actor Charles Laughton only directed this film throughout his career. No more was needed: he created the most perverse fairy tale in the history of cinema. Robert Mitchum has the word love tattooed on his right hand; on the left, the word hate. And he displays a look that is more frightening than the exploits of hundreds of movie monsters. Laughton pursues him with his camera in his turbulent machinations, until he becomes the pure embodiment of evil. James Agee’s immaculate script turns into terrifying images lit up by the chiaroscuro of Stanley Cortez’s photography and the creative ability of Laughton, the director of a single film.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Erin Brokovich’

USA, 1999 (130 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart.

In 2000, Steven Soderbergh delivered the extraordinary Traffic and also this work, firm, solid, which investigates the true story of a modest and combative woman, confronted with a large company whom she sues as responsible for having polluted the waters of a town.

22.10 / Antenna 3

Music and humor in ‘I see how you sing’

The third installment of the program presented by Manel Fuentes will have Antonio Carmona as a guest. On this occasion, the participants will go from a youtuber to a butcher, going through a monitor of spinning, a swimming coach and a breakdancer. Carmona will use his musical experience to discover if the contestants are authentic vocalists or impostors, together with the usual advisers, Ruth Lorenzo, Josie and El Monaguillo.

23.50 /TCM

‘The postman Always calls two times’

The Postman Always Rings Twice. USA, 1981 (116 minutes). Director: Bob Rafaelson. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Jessica Lange.

In 1946, Tay Garnett was filming a masterpiece of film noir by adapting the excellent novel by James M. Cain. Almost 40 years later, Bob Rafelson attacked her again. As he enjoyed the freedom of not enduring strict censorship, Rafelson reinforces the amoral tone of the story and accentuates the erotic tension between the protagonists, a couple possessed by greed and the desire for sexual self-assertion. The director maintains a dry and sharp staging, loaded with suffocating frames.

0.20 / The 1

‘My best friend’s Wedding’

My Best Friend’s Wedding. USA, 1997 (100 minutes). Director: PJ Hogan. Cast: Julia Roberts, Dermont Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett.

The director of the magnificent muriel’s wedding delivers a complete surprise that strives to flee from conventions to recount the attempts of Julia Roberts to ensure that her soulmate does not marry Cameron Díaz. An efficient and fun comedy that expertly builds gags, describes its characters with accurate lines and is supported by an interpretation of Rupert Everett that surprises with his skill and elegance.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.