What are Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly doing in Colombia

Actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly were seen in Bogotá. Photo: @meganfox

Undoubtedly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most recognized couples and followed by the press around the world. The American actress and model was seen with the singer at the El Dorado airport, which caused many concerns among the people who managed to see them together in the Colombian capital. What were they doing in the country?

A user on TikTok posted a video of the American actress with her partner lining up to leave the country at the airport. The video quickly went viral on social media and many users could not believe that the couple and the Machine Gun Kelly task force were waiting to be served while lining up.

It is important to point out that the actress from films such as ‘Transformers’, ‘The Dictator’, ‘The Ninja Turtles’, ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’, among others, is engaged to the singer of ‘Maybe’. Bloody Valentine’, ‘Rap Devil’, ‘Willow’, ‘Bad Things’, among others. According to some people close to the couple, their wedding would have a gothic atmosphere and they hope to have an extravagant ceremony.

The reason why the renowned actress was in the country was because Machine Gun Kelly was one of the artists who was present at the 2022 Stereo Picnic Festival and performed last Sunday, March 27, on the last day of the musical event that took place. carried out for three days on the outskirts of the Colombian capital. That same day he showed up The Strokes, ASAP Rocky, Doja Cat, Wos, Nina Kraviz, LP and Dj Harvey.

The actress was also present at the presentations made by the American singer at the music festival Lollapalooza in Argentina and Chile. Despite the fact that not many images of the couple have been known at El Dorado airport with their fans since they managed a low profile while trying to leave the country. This generated all kinds of comments from people on social networks who were surprised by the humility of the actress and the singer.

The couple, who recently got engaged after two years of dating, used their social networks to spread the news with their followers. Megan Fox, for her part, published a video in which she stated that, “Yes, in this life and in all life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love. 1-11-2022″,

In this publication, the singer Avril Lavigne commented: “You two are truly ‘the perfect couple’. Congratulations on your engagement.” Later the American actress added that, “in July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma.”

And then he claimed: “somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell together, and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just like in every life before this one, and as in every life that will follow, i said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood”.

