“Top Gun: Maverick” will be shown in theaters this weekend as a thank you to fans

To celebrate the success of Top Gun: MaverickParamount Pictures will host a fan appreciation weekend at theaters across the country, including several in San Diego.

“Paramount Pictures is forever grateful to the millions of fans who flock to theaters to experience Top Gun: Maverick the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen,” said Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution for Paramount Pictures. “We are excited to celebrate Maverick starting this Friday…a small token of our appreciation for the remarkable support we’ve received from fans.”

Since its world premiere in San Diego on May 4, the film – which is a sequel to the original top gun 1986—has racked up numerous accolades. Tom Cruise scored his first $100 million opening weekend by reprising his starring role, Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick it has also become the seventh-highest-grossing film in American theatrical history, with $662 million in ticket sales.

As a thank you to the fans, before the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, theaters this weekend will screen a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the scenes on the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. The Roosevelt was based in San Diego at the time of filming, but she was transferred to Bremerton, Washington in 2021 for maintenance and refitting. The crew also filmed aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which was based in Norfolk, Virginia, at the time but has since moved to San Diego.

San Diego appears constantly throughout Top Gun: Maverick, and filming took place on Ocean Boulevard in Coronado, at the new Point Loma Lighthouse and at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, according to a San Diego official. Naval Air Station North Island was also used as a filming location and was repeatedly mentioned throughout the film.

The cast raved about San Diego at the film’s premiere.

“This city has opened its arms to us,” Glen Powell, who plays Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin, told CBS 8. “There’s a lot of great food, a lot of great life. And really, that’s what it is top gun. It is a celebration of life. And San Diego has all of that. I love this city”.

Powell also said he would go running on the Embarcadero and by the USS Midway Museum while filming in San Diego.

Top Gun: Maverick continues San Diego’s legacy of top gun original, which was shot at local locations including Liberty Station, Kansas City Barbecue, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows.

“This is a great place to shoot,” Cruise said. “I loved doing top gun here and do Maverick It was, you know, for the cast to have that same experience is very special.”

For the fan appreciation experience, select theaters will be giving out a new collector’s copy of Top Gun: Maverick, while supplies last. Fans can head to topgunmovie.com for more information on screening times and locations.