this is the surreal congratulation of Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth in one of the photos shared by Elsa Pataky on Instagram credit:Bang Showbiz

The marriage of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth is not only one of the strongest in Hollywood, but also one of the funniest on social media. And as a sample, the hilarious congratulations that the Madrilenian has addressed to her corpulent husband, with whom she married in 2010, on her 39th birthday.

Far from opting for an excess of sentimentality or sweetened phrases, the also actress has published three photographs of the protagonist of ‘Thor’ that, surely, will have delighted her millions of followers on Instagram. In one of them, the Australian appears struggling with his three children in the middle of a game session, while in the third, the couple exchanges a look of desire dressed in their respective outfits from ‘Love and Thunder’, the new tape of the saga.

The first of the pictures is without a doubt the most surreal, since Chris appears with a serious face and in the bathtub, all while a parrot pecks his forehead in a playful attitude: “Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainer, keeper of children and wife tamer, there is nothing you can not do! We love you to infinity and beyond!”, the artist has written in the description of her celebrated publication.

In addition to taking advantage of the images of the Spanish interpreter to celebrate Chris’s last birthday before entering the 40s, some Internet users have not been slow to fantasize about the aforementioned snapshot that the burly artist shares with the bird, in which he also the elaborate pectorals of the actor stand out. “I want to be that parrot,” said a user.