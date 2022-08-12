“This Is The Greatest Movie Of All Time”: Quentin Tarantino Reveals The Perfect Movie Title – Movie News

The cinematic genius has spoken. And, eye, because it is horror.

We don’t know when Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be released, but while we wait, we can always listen closely to his film recommendations. If one of the greatest directors in history says that a film is good, it will be for a reason. In a recent episode of the podcast The Video Archivesthe filmmaker has made a resounding statement: Shark It’s the best movie ever.

Eye, here comes an important statement. He is not talking about a film that he liked or that he would recommend seeing, but about the one that, according to his criteria – more valid than that of any ordinary movie buff – is the best ever made.

I think ‘Jaws’ is the best movie ever made. Maybe not the best masterpiece, but it is the best movie ever made. There are other films that can get into that rarefied environment that it has, but nobody does it better than ‘Jaws’. It is the best ever made. And it shows how poorly most movies were made before ‘Jaws’

Quentin Tarantino is a true film enthusiast and, as such, he is not shy when it comes to praising Steven Spielberg’s film. The fact that he determines that films made before Shark they were worse has its explanation. Tarantino does not deny the important influence that movies like Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959) or fantastic trip (1966) on Spielberg’s work. “What I meant by that, to one degree or another, is that Spielberg and a lot of his fans grew up watching those kinds of movies in theaters” and, while they are cinematic landmarks, they certainly could have been directed better.

“Directors were assigned to do the best they could with them.. On the contrary, Spielberg said ‘No, this is exactly the kind of movie I like’. That’s exactly the kind of movie I wanted to put on Earth. And it will do it as effectively as possible,” Tarantino continues.

Another aspect of Tarantino’s claim is that, in English, he differentiates between ‘film’ and ‘movie’. In Spanish, both words would translate as movie, but he has decided to distance himself between them. Basically, the director sees Shark as a tape for public enjoyment, just as it would be, for example, Indiana Jones. In other words, a popcorn production that everyone likes. Works such as Citizen Kane. That is to say, titles that move in other fields and that must be looked at from another perspective.

