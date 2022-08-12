They set fire to the cars of some Aldosivi players

Again the violence. Five cars of Aldosivi players were set on fire this Thursday night, at the club’s premises located in Punta Mogotes, in Mar del Plata, hours after the defeat with Godoy Cruz for the Professional League Tournament.

The cars of some Aldosivi players were set on fire. Twitter: @SC_ESPN

The neighbors saw the flames and long columns of smoke and alerted 911. In this way, they quickly managed to get two crews of Mar del Plata Firefighters to help put out the fire.

According to the Mar del Plata media, two crews from the coastal city – one from the port and another from the central headquarters – had to work quickly in the parking lot of the sports venue of the Shark to douse the flames.

The origin of the fire is unknown, but it is presumed that it was caused by Aldosivi’s barrabrava, with anger due to the tough soccer present of the team tactically commanded by Leandro Somoza, who is penultimate in the standings of the First Division tournament and in the of descent averages.

Aldosivi lost 2-0 in the visit to Godoy Cruz, in Mendoza, and that was apparently the trigger for another act of violence in Argentine soccer, in this case in Aldosivi.

The vehicles were parked together with the replica of the Shark, which is usually used in the Aldosivi celebrations and due to the rapid control of the igneous sources, the Firefighters were able to confirm that there were no injured people in the area.

According to unofficial sources, the damaged cars were those of Francisco Cerro, Braian “Chaco” Martínez, Javier Iritier, José Devecchi and the technical assistant Lucas Rodríguez Pagano. The burned vehicles were a Peugeot 308, a VW Polo, a Toyota Etios, a Mercedes Benz A200 and a VW Suran.

The Aldosivi squad plans to return to Mar del Plata first thing in the morning on Friday, but had already been informed about this unfortunate event.