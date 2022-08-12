These are the trends that Kylie Jenner anticipates

Kylie Jenner is presented as one of the most famous influencers of this new generation. The celebrity intends to use all the trends that she can in different looks and surprises with her fashionista and disruptive style every time the cameras capture her.

The influencer conquers us with her cool and original outfits with trends that we have all worn, at least once, during this 2022. We show you the three trends that you will see during this last half of the year inspired by Kylie Jenner.

denim mini skirts

Kylie Jenner turns back time with this denim miniskirt. Photo: Instagram.

If there is a fashion item that has broken into Hollywood, it is the miniskirt. Kylie Jenner She wore a denim miniskirt, but you can wear any miniskirt you like best, be it satin, shiny, leather or psychedelic prints.

The influencer opted for a denim miniskirt paired with a red and white leather jacket, ankle-length strappy stilettos, and super-thin, futuristic-style black sunglasses. Would you wear a denim miniskirt with this look?

furry

Faux fur appears again in our wardrobes. Photo: Instagram.

Kylie Jenner propose to take the trend of synthetic skins or furry fashion (furry). We have already seen them in coats, hats and even dresses. The important thing when wearing this fashion is not to fall into the costume and combine it in a subtle and elegant way.

An example was that of the businesswoman who wore a blue faux crocodile skin cape with a darker blue furry boas appliqué. She accessorized the outfit with metallic blue sandals with ankle straps.

overall denim

Kylie Jenner wears total denim in her dress and boots look. Photo: Instagram.

Head-to-toe denim looks or ensembles return from 2000 to 2022 thanks to celebrities like Kylie Jenner. The model presented her version of total denim with a midi dress with a strapless neckline made with pieces of denim in different colors, and combined with high denim boots.

It was thanks to her accessories that Kylie looked so glamorous. She just needed a denim chocker, silver hoop earrings and dark rectangular sunglasses. Only!

Kylie Jenner anticipate the trends which we will see until the end of the year. Take advantage of using them all!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!