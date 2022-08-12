the situation with Barcelona and the alternatives

TURIN – Lawyer Ledure has already completed a small summer masterpiece, managing to transform into reality what a few months ago would have appeared as a utopia or fantasy football: bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Inter after less than a year. A matter of will and opportunity: in this way, negotiations can be built that perhaps until recently were not even in the imagination of those directly involved. Memphis Depay won’t need a shot of magic like that, but the situation is complicated enough to require the skills of a cunning strategist. . Without going into detail about the current chaos condition of Barcelona, ​​the Dutch striker waits to know his destiny and in the meantime the law firm that looks after his interests works on several fronts. The news is that yesterday a trusted man from Depay went to the blaugrana training center: nothing strange, but the contacts and meetings in these days have increased exponentially.

The target

The goal of the Dutchman, and of the Belgian law firm with Ledure in charge, is to get the green light from Barcelona to free himself at no cost: yesterday, as expected, Depay was included in the La Liga list with the number 14, but this is in no way binding and not even a market indication. The crux of the matter is to find an exit agreement with the Blaugrana, also considering the slopes between salaries still to be paid and bonuses. In short, it is. And Juventus for Depay remains in front of everyone, given that the insertions of Tottenham and Chelsea, pending any relaunches or counter-overtakes, have not scratched a hierarchy in which the Juventus club remains in front in the speeches with the Dutchman and his entourage . All that remains is to wait, also because Juventus would then have to find the right formula at a contractual level with the striker: a two-year minimum, to be able to take advantage of the growth decree, and then a salary figure that does not stray too far from what was perceived in Spain but not even higher than the salary ceiling set by Juve (which sees Vlahovic at the top with 7 million net).

The alternatives

Depay remains the closest, among the possible reinforcements in attack, but it is not the only name at stake. The fact that Manchester United has arrived in Italy, between Turin and Milan, to try to close the Rabiot operation, will offer the parties the opportunity to also talk about Anthony Martial: the Frenchman depends on Cristiano Ronaldo (for the moment United he does not want to discover himself to avoid surprises at the end of the transfer market, when it would become impossible to find a replacement) and he would not really be in first place in the evaluations of Juventus for technical reasons. But it is certainly a possibility to take into consideration, also because it could move with the loan formula and already in the recent past has agreed to reduce the salary in order to land in a team in which to have more space. Nor should the Luis Muriel track be excluded, although the Atalanta market and the words of the coach Gasperini have somewhat changed the scenario. It may be an option from the end of August, but if the Goddess manages to land at least one high-profile shot in attack. There is always the Arek Milik card: the former Napoli striker, however, does not seem a priority at the moment.