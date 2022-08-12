The admired van that shone alongside Sylvester Stallone

Stallone, ladies and gentlemen. The New York actor, throughout his career, has driven countless cars on the big screen. Today we will enter a really special truck that shone on set. Join us on this daring adventure.

July 12, 2022 11:36 a.m.

The trajectory of Sylvester Stallone is a milestone in the industry Hollywood. From 1969 to the present day, the New York actor has not stopped working for and for the art of acting. Protagonist of the sagaRocky” and the saga “Rambo”, Stallone is recognized around the world as an emblem of action cinema and sportsmanship.

But we would not be unfair if we reduce the talent of Stallone to his two highest-grossing sagas. Stallone shot more than 60 movies. Stallone occupies a place in the imaginary of the film industry. This is that of the common man, neither very handsome nor very intelligent, who through his sincere heart and combative spirit manages to move whoever gives in to his plot.

This is where the charm of the actor lies, so often unfairly criticized for his lack of “expression”. He fascinates us when cinema intermingles with automotive culture. That is why today we will review a really special truck.

In 2010, the film “The Expendables”, in some countries translated as The indestructiblesin another like The mercenaries.

It is definitely a Hollywood-style action film: gunshots, cars at outlaw speeds, epic, tenacious stares, trickery. Stallone not only stars in it, he wrote and directed it. The shooting was partly in Brazilpartly in New Orleans and finally in the exciting city of The Angels.

Without the intention of falling into spoilers, at a certain point the film enters a culminating moment of great tension. A relentless urban chase. Stallone knew that he had the opportunity to “give” a car that would attract attention. And the choice, needless to say, was the right one.

A truck Ford F-100, customized, complete in black and dated from the factory in 1955, was placed in the center of the scene. A true museum piece. Today it is already difficult to find a vehicle with these characteristics, it is even more difficult to put it at more than 100 km/h in a chase.

Next, the Ford F-100 in scene next to Sylvester Stallone: