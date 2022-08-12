This Thursday, August 11, actress Viola Davis turns 52. The American interpreter has an outstanding career, where she has participated both in the world of cinema, as well as in theater and television.

Among her achievements are her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences and three other nominations for her roles in The Mother of Blues, Crossover Stories and Doubt. She also won an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Viola Davis movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

Top 10 Viola Davis Movies According to IMDb

10.- Unforgivable (7.1)

A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and returns to a society that refuses to forgive her for her past. With Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis. It is on Netflix.

9.- Fences (7.2)

A working-class African-American father raises a family in the 1950s, while trying to come to terms with the events of his life. With Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Available on Amazon Prime Video

8.- The Suicide Squad (7.2)

Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and their fellow inmates from Belle Reve prison join the super-secret and super-sinister Task Force X on the faraway island of Corto Maltese, which is full of enemies. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena. On HBO Max.

7.- Far from heaven (7.3)

In 1950s Connecticut, a housewife deals with a marital crisis and rising racial tensions in the outside world. With Julianne Moore and Dennis Quaid.

6.- Antwone Fisher (7.3)

A young marine is forced to see a psychiatrist after a violent outburst against a fellow crew member. During treatment, a painful past is revealed and new hope begins. Directed by and starring Denzel Washington.

5.- The Avenger (7.4)

A frustrated man decides to take justice into his own hands after a plea deal frees one of his family’s killers. He takes aim not only at the killer but also at the district attorney and others involved in the deal. With Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler. Found on Amazon Prime Video

4.- Doubt (7.5)

The director of a Catholic school questions the ambiguous relationship of one of the priests with a young student. With Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Viola Davis.

3.-Traffic (7.6)

A conservative judge is appointed by the president to lead America’s escalating war on drugs, but discovers his teenage daughter is addicted to crack. With Benicio del Toro, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Don Cheadle. It’s on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

2.- Cross stories (8.1)

An aspiring author during the civil rights movement in the 1960s decides to write a book from the perspective of African-American housekeepers on the white families they work for. With Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain. It is found in Star+

1.- Prisoners (8.1)

When Keller Dover’s daughter and her friend go missing, he takes the case in hand as the police follow multiple leads and the pressure mounts. With Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis and Paul Dano. On Amazon Prime Video