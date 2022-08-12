Sofía Vergara raises the temperature, facing the camera

Sofía Vergara is a 50-year-old actress and model who was born in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia and who is considered one of the most important Latin artists of all, because she has won a large number of awards throughout her career. . in your account Instagramshows that she is in force and that she is still one of the most beautiful women in the world and showed her face in front of the mirror that fell in love with everyone.

The race of Sofia Vergara It began in the ’90s when she served as co-host of two television programs on the US network Univisión. Her first acting job came in 2003 when she was part of the movie ‘Chasing Papi’ and in 2009 she was cast to star in the series ‘Modern Family’. Thanks to this role, the Colombian is considered one of the best comedic actresses on Argentine television.

Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress and model. Source Instagram @sofiavergara

Secondly, Sofia Vergara She has been included by Forbes magazine as one of the most powerful women in the world, being also one of the best paid in the industry. At all times, the actress was clear about what she wanted to be when she grew up and in her teenage years, she studied at Marymount College and then began her studies in Dentistry, which she ended up abandoning, since it was discovered by a talent scout on a Colombian beach and there her life changed completely.

On his Instagram account, Sofia Vergara He has more than 26 million followers and is in charge of sharing everything related to his personal projects and also his private life. Through a photo that she published in front of her mirror, she captivated all her fans, where she is seen wearing a tight neckline that highlights her figure. The post had thousands of comments and likes.

Sofía Vergara in front of the mirror captivated everyone. Source Instagram @sofiavergara

In the last days, Vergara He was in Miami and rediscovered one of his passions, since it was in Florida where he began his career as a model. Through images, the Colombian actress was enjoying her vacation with some of her friends and family. As for work, she is a jury of the reality show ‘America’s Got Talent’.