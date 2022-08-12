PlayStation could take a measure that would upset many PC gamers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

There are many mistakes that video game companies can make when bringing their games to PC. One of them is forcing them to create an account for a service outside the PC world in order to play a video game they bought on Steam or the Epic Games Store. A hint indicates that this is something that could happen with games from PlayStation Studios.

The thing is, as you discovered VGC.com, Sony is open to this possibility. It just so happens that on their website they have a page dedicated to questions and answers about their PC releases.

One of them asks if it is necessary to have a PlayStation Network account to play PlayStation releases. The answer is negative and that is something that Sony made very clear: “No, you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC.”

If Sony says no, what’s the problem? That the company uses the word “currently” which leaves open the possibility that this will change at some point and that Sony will start requesting PlayStation Network accounts to access its games on PC.

The panorama could be less annoying than it seems

Now, the fact that PlayStation may request PSN accounts from players on PC doesn’t have to be as annoying as it sounds. What we are going to do is that there is a scenario where a requirement like this could make sense.

What we are going to do is that it is a fact that PlayStation is working on a lot of games as a service, which are destined to come to PlayStation and PC. Most likely, titles will require a PlayStation Network account to enable multiplayer, cross-play, and cross-progression.

In other words, it is not unreasonable to think that Sony’s games as a service will use PlayStation Network accounts in the same way that Epic Games uses Epic accounts with Fortnite, Rocket League Y Fall Guys or how Microsoft requires Xbox accounts in titles like halo-infinite. That instead of asking you to play Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War either days gone.

What do you think about this new? Would you mind if Sony started requiring the use of PlayStation Network accounts in its PC games? Tell us in the comments.

