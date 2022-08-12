Neymar will be Budweiser brand ambassador for Qatar22

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) owner of the Budweiser brand has announced a new Ambassador from the world of football.

The Brazilian from PSG Neymar Jr will be the new commercial face of the brand. The footballer, as reported by MKT Esportivo, will participate in various commercial actions, including the global campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which sees the brand among the main sponsors.

The first video with O’Ney was launched today by Bud, it is a teaser for an international commercial project that will be unveiled by the brand in the coming days.

“Budweiser has Brazil as one of its main markets globally, and when it comes to the World Cup, we can’t help but talk about the Brazilian team and Neymar Jr. The partnership with Neymar will help us make ours. World Cup campaign even bigger and more connected with our target audience “commented Carolina Caracashead of Budweiser Brazil.

“I am very proud to partner with Budweiser to make dreams come true in an important year for me and for world football”, Neymar added.

Due to the laws in force in the Arab country, this will be the first edition of the World Cup in which the sale of alcoholic beverages will be limited, also for this reason Bud has chosen such a representative footballer with international visibility.

