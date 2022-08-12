Meet the MILLIONAIRE mansion of Britney Spears where she lives with her HUSBAND Sam Asghari

A little over two months after the wedding of Britney Spears with Sam Asgharithe newly married couple already has their love nest, which is a millionaire Mansion that was acquired by the pop princess and that she now shares next to her husbandwhich is full of great comforts and above all security so that nothing disturbs your relationship.

A few days after the wedding was celebrated between Britney Spears Y Sam Asghari, The singer did not hesitate to move to her new home which is a 12 million dollar mansion, which is located in the Estates at the Oaks neighborhood, being a private residence which has surveillance 24 hours a day , in which other celebrities such as Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian also live.

Related news

Britney Spears’ millionaire mansion where she lives with her husband Sam Asghari

After going through a rough patch with his family and especially his father, Britney Spears decided to turn the page and start a life from scratch in the company of his husband Sam Asghari, which look very much in love, that is why the grammy winner did not mind spending almost 12 million dollars on a mansion that would be her new home with her partner and children.

Said millionaire mansion was built in 2008, which was sold for the last time in 2012 to the magnate of car dealerships Bill Slevin, later passing into the hands of Britney Spears. Despite being a single-story house, it has a space of 6,500 square meters and has six rooms, nine rooms with full bathrooms.

Meanwhile, it also has a prestigious interior, since the Mansion it is adorned with imported onyx, wood and stone floors, vaulted ceilings, wide arched hallways, custom chandeliers, Ann Sacks mosaic patterns and hand-carved fireplaces.

In addition to being a millionaire mansion very well equipped with everything you need such as kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms, the mansion also has a gym, games room, cinema with capacity for 10 people and surround sound, a wine cellar, a room for wrapping gifts and parking with capacity for five vehicles.

That’s not all, because the exterior is even more impressive, since it has a large swimming pool with a slide and stepped waterfalls, a Jacuzzi and a large garden where you can sunbathe or play sports. There is also a separate guest house with all the necessary resources.