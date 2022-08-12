Meet inside the mansion of Selena Gomez that was invaded by a stalker

Last weekend the Texan singer Selena Gomez29, got a tremendous scare after a subject was caught trying to enter, late at night, his luxurious mansion in Encino, California.

Although the interpreter of ‘Baila Conmigo’ was not in the residence at the time of the failed invasion, what happened will surely take away her peace of mind and will lead her to further strengthen the security measures of the residence that she bought on March 24, 2020 , Well, it is not the first time he has been the target of stalkers.

The property, which previously belonged to the late singer Tom Petty and later Randy Spendlovewas acquired by Justin Bieber’s ex after paying $4,895,000 dollars.

The property, built on three floors in 1989, has an area of 11,483 square feetwith six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

It also has a hall, two interior kitchens, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a music room, a piano room, a games room, a gym, a spa, a washing, garage for six vehicles and even secret passageways.

Outside, on his lot 0.87 acreshas a terrace, with extensive green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a jacuzzi, with a pool house, with an outdoor kitchen, with a barbecue area, with a bonfire, with a bar, among other amenities.

To see more images of Selena Gomez’s beautiful home, click here.

Keep reading:

Gregorio Pernía, ‘El Titi’ from ‘Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso’, shows his simple house in Colombia

Tired of high taxes, Ozzy Osbourne gets rid of his California mansion

Tour the apartment of Monse Medina, who offered to be the womb for rent for Jomari Goyso

Meet the house with which Carlos Calderón would stay after separating from Vanessa Lyon