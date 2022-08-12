Juventus, no to Cristiano Ronaldo, but Mendes would continue to call the bianconeri

These days, the Juventus would be looking for a striker he can play with both Dusan Vlahovic than instead of the Serbian bomber. The bianconeri would be probing different names, but at the moment there would be nothing concrete. In this summer transfer market, Juventus would have been offered several players and among them there would be Cristiano Ronaldo. In mid-June, Jorge Mendes he would have called the bianconeri to present CR7 to the bianconeri, but then nothing was done. But a few days ago the name of the Portuguese would have returned to Juventus.

Indeed, as he revealed Paolo Paganini, Manchester United, as part of the negotiations with the bianconeri for Adrien Rabiot, would have proposed an exchange between the Frenchman and CR7. But as the journalist and market expert explained, Juventus would have closed the doors to the Madeira phenomenon: “Juventus said no but continues to receive many phone calls from Mendes,” Paganini wrote on Twitter.

Few solutions for CR7

There Juventus, in the last few weeks of the market, he will be looking for reinforcements for the attack. But for now there would be no concrete news. Among the names associated with the Bianconeri there would be Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, CR7 would be looking to leave Manchester United as he would like to play the Champions League.

Among the destinations indicated for Cristiano Ronaldo there would also be a sensational return to Juventus after only one year from the departure of the Portuguese in Turin. But for the time being, the chances of seeing him back in the court of Massimiliano Allegri they seem to be zero. According to Paolo Paganini, the CR7 agent is continuing to call Juventus.

For this reason, this track will need to be monitored. In the meantime, the Juventus leadership is probing various offensive profiles. Among these there would be Depay, Martial, Muriel and Milik.

Juventus is looking for a striker

There Juventusin the last few weeks of the transfer market, he will be looking for a striker who can be Dusan Vlahovic’s deputy, but who can also act alongside DV9.

In fact, the bianconeri would be probing tracks like those of Depay or Muriel. These two players by characteristics can replace the Serbian striker but can also play together with him. All these tracks are not easily passable. Indeed, Depay is blocked by the chaotic situation of Barcelona. While for Muriel, Atalanta seems intent on making a wall. So, all that remains is to wait to understand how these situations will evolve but the feeling is that between now and 1 September Juventus will acquire a new striker and probably also a midfielder.

