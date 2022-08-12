Johnson & Johnson withdraws its talcum powder from the world market

The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced this Thursday the withdrawal of its talcum powder for babies from the world market after accusations that the product causes cancer.

In a brief statement, the company explained that ‘Johnson’s Baby Powder’ product will no longer be manufactured worldwide by 2023while also announcing the transition of the entire range of baby talcum powder products to a cornstarch-based composition.

“We continually evaluate and optimize our portfolio to better position the business for long-term growth. This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation, and meet the needs of our consumers.”

Still, J&J stands by its position on the safety of its cosmetic talcum powder, arguing that it does not contain asbestos and that it does not cause canceras thousands of Americans have denounced the company.

In 2017, a Los Angeles court ordered the pharmaceutical company to pay up to 417 million dollars considering that the group was responsible for terminal ovarian cancer diagnosed in a 63-year-old woman.