Jason Alexander pleads not guilty to stalking Britney Spears; awaits a new hearing – El Financiero

The ex-husband of Britney Spears, Jason Alexander could face a penalty up to five years in prison after having broken into the singer’s mansion in California the day she married Sam Asghari to make a live broadcast after which she was arrested and stripped of belongings like a razor.

After the events, Spears decided to fire her security team and imposed a restriction orderfor which Alexander He remains in prison for failing to pay $100,000 bail. and wait for a new one hearing on August 2 after he assured County Superior Court Assistant District Attorney Erin Meister that he was innocent of charges including aggravated burglary, vandalism, and assault.

In accordance with Page Six, the statement was issued by videoconference. Alexander’s future hangs in the balance as he too faces a special charge because he was on parole for an unrelated case.

Alexander and Spears They married in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas, but the divorce was filmed 55 hours later.. “Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first woman, my only woman. I am her first husband. I’m here to prevent the wedding, ”was what she shouted when she entered the property of her ex – and her childhood friend – of hers last June.

Jason Alexander’s legal troubles

In the last year Alexander has faced various arrests. In January last year he was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and a short time later, in August 2021, he was accused of evade security at an airport in Nashville.

His third arrest in recent months occurred when harassed a woman, reason why he violated an order, after which he pleaded guilty and was put on trial. parole until reoffending at Britney Spears’s wedding.