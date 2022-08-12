Interview with Nacho G. Velilla who premieres the film ‘Por los pelos’

Nacho G. Velilla once again makes use of humor to address in a film topics as current as obsession with appearance and posture.

‘By the hair. A story of self-esteem’ tells, as usual, with a choral cast (Carlos Librado ‘Nene’, Antonio Pagudo, Tomy Aguilera, Amaia Salamanca, Eva Ugarte, Alba Planas, María Hervás, Leo Harlem, Mario Ermito and Jesús Vidal) and is called to animate the projection rooms this summer. From its beginnings on television (‘Family doctor’, ‘7 Vidas’, ‘Aída’) and then in the cinema (‘Out of menu’, ‘Que se mueran los feos’, ‘Perdiendo el norte’, ‘Villaviciosa de next door’), this writer, director and producer from Zaragoza has not stopped chaining successes in Spain. His last two films, already in North America, ‘No manches Frida’ and ‘No manches Frida 2’, have given historic blockbusters both in Mexico and in the United States.

You will be served self-esteem…

I feel loved, it’s true. I’ve been lucky to connect with the public with what I’ve done.

Where did the idea of ​​’Por los pelos’ come from?

It is given by a newspaper headline where I read that 500,000 people go to get their hair done in Turkey every year. We begin to investigate and we see that behind that there is much more, there are insecurities, lack of self-esteem, a world in which appearance is more important than being. We live in the culture of packaging.

No matter how well things have gone for one, each new movie, each series, is a test, right?

It is always starting from scratch, and this is the good thing. There is no routine. Before writing I do an analysis of what I want to do and an analysis of what people might like. And now we are in a very difficult moment for movie theaters. The pandemic has caused attendance to drop a lot. There are specific phenomena that are working, but it is very difficult.

“Everything is very strange, with people putting a measure to everything, to what you eat, what you drink, what you feel or should stop feeling”

The field of humor has been delimited, especially that which touches the physique of people. But bald men still remain an easy target.

This movie is a good test. Everything is very strange, with people putting a measure to everything, what you eat, what you drink, what you feel or should stop feeling. It seems sad to me because the good thing about any creativity is that it has no measures. I think that the limits are given by common sense… And, really, regarding alopecia, we did not want to make any mockery of the physical aspect but to reflect on something that conditions us a lot and that is this obsession because we all comply with certain stereotypes . I also found it interesting to talk about how the pressure to comply with aesthetic or beauty canons, which was especially in the female world, now causes insecurities in men. The film does not try to judge anyone, but to suggest that many experience baldness as a conflict.

Aren’t you afraid, then, of meeting Will Smith at a soiree?

I hope not (laughs), that it is already vented. But, look, what happened at the Oscars is an example of misunderstood conflict, misunderstood. That is why it is important to see things through humor. The film has also helped me to be empathic, to see that there are things that are of no importance to you and to the one who is suffering from them, yes. Alopecia may seem silly but Mr. Andrea Agassi, for example, lost a Roland Garros for playing it with a wig, because he was more concerned about not losing it than winning the match. We talk about anecdotes but behind there are many stories.

He has once again trusted Juanjo Javierre from Huesca for the music.

One of the protagonists is a reggaeton singer who, in full concert, exposes his baldness through an air cannon. The character had to be built not only from a narrative and dramatic point of view, but also to give him a history of musical themes, and Juanjo has done a fantastic job there.

Have the long months of the pandemic changed something in the audiovisual industry?

The shoots have been very complicated. In Istanbul we went to three PCRs a week, very focused on the hotel, living in a bubble, trying not to stop production. It has conditioned the day to day and also the budgets.

But… have you come out of this better?

At the product level we have come out better (laughs), because we have made a very good one. It is a very funny film with a level of production that we are not used to in comedies in Spain. And at the team level, we have worked very hand in hand, very united. So yes we have come out better. Although I say this being optimistic, because people really do not change much.

“I’m saying no to many projects in Spain and America, and it’s still crazy”

What else are you working on?

The pandemic period has been very productive for me. It caught me in the middle of the production of ‘Por los pelos’ but the times when we had to return to Spain I have used to finish projects that I was writing. Right now I’m in the post-production and mixing process for ‘Tomorrow is Today’, which is a movie for Amazon that will be released in 197 countries, with Carmen Machi and Javier Gutiérrez; a comedy but that passes for science fiction, for ‘thriller’, for drama. At the same time I am finishing the scripts for a series, ‘Bloody Mamy’ for a platform in the United States, for Pantaya; the first season is eight 25-minute episodes. And preparing a miniseries for Spain and also the next feature film that I will possibly shoot next year here. Let’s see how I fit it. I’m saying no to many projects, in Spain and in America, and it’s still crazy.

From very early on, he defended the goodness of streaming audiovisual platforms. Now that they have settled in our lives, do you see any but?

They have served for many creatives to work from Spain for the whole world. That has been very good for them and for the industries; not think locally but internationally. We have shown that in Spain we can achieve worldwide success. Although it is true that in recent years we probably have an upset because a lot has been produced. We have to be more selective, see what the public demands and put ourselves at their service. Balance quantity and quality

What are you laughing with now? Any recommendations?

From what I’ve seen lately what has surprised me the most is ‘The Rehearsal’ (‘The trials’) on HBO, which is a strange, original proposal, a kind of comedy with documentary treatment but without being so. In Filmin there is also an English series, ‘In My Skin’, with comedy points and drama points, which I think is very successful.