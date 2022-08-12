In Barbie style, Megan Fox shines in a pink minidress and with a change of look

Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly walked the pink carpet at the premiere of the documentary Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pinkproduced by Hulu and tells the story of the rapper on his rise to fame in recent years.

The actress and the rapper grabbed the spotlight due to their combined outfits that channeled the fashion imposed by Barbie and Ken.

She flaunted her impressive figure dressed in a little pink dress with a tight cut and a bustier neckline with thin straps in a more intense shade of pink; the outfit was signed by the casual brand Nensi Djaka, which has a cost of $1,305 dollars ($26,094 Mexican pesos).

She added a pair of pastel pink pumps with a stiletto heel and lace-wrapped ankles.

Photo: AFP

He wore his new look with completely straight pink hair, while her face was defined with a layer of makeup that gave her skin a porcelain effect, metallic pink lipstick, silver shadows on the eyelids, black eyeliner and voluminous eyelashes.

The celebrity She only wore her engagement ring and small earrings, plus a fresh pastel pink manicure.

For his part, the singer wore baggy white pants, a pink top with blue asymmetric shapes, multiple pearl bracelets, a necklace and striking rings.

Like her girlfriend, Kelly dyed her hair hot pink and left it parted in the middle with slightly wavy locks.

The couple of the moment paraded in front of the cameras inside the Zero Bond, located in the city of New York, After that, they approached fans who were waiting for them in the surroundings.

Photo: AFP

The new documentary of Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker tells the story of the star and his path to international fame in recent years, work with other celebrities, world tours, award ceremonies and his relationship with the star of transformers.

It also gives a more intimate glimpse of his life off camera and reveals that attempted suicide during a call with Megan, who was shooting a movie at the time.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and it started to get very, very, very dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started to feel really wild paranoia,” said the singer.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You’re not here with me. I’m in my room and I’m going crazy.” She added that she put a shotgun in her mouth about to pull the trigger.

His “dark” moment, as he describes it, happened after his father’s death in July 2020, when depression and drug fallout were peaking.

In the documentary, he narrates that Megan and her daughter Casie Baker helped him overcome this trauma and forced him to leave the drugs.

Likewise, he described the actress as “his sun” by becoming his guide to recover and his main support.

