“I am mine and the phone has saved me from the eyes of others” – Corriere.it

My phone is a self-defense weapon, and a separating barrier between me and the world. an instrument that once wasn’t there, that my colleagues from the 90s didn’t have. I don’t envy them. Emily Ratajkowski looks at her iPhone resting on the table of an elegant Florentine hotel. She looks like a normal phone but if she opens Instagram we will see that she has 29.5 million followers, more than the population of Australia, almost as the entire population of Malaysia or Peru. The model shakes her head slightly, amazed – even she – by how much that tool has changed her life.

Changed for the better, for sure. I can’t think about my career without social media. Naomi, Kate, Christy, Linda and the others had zero control over their image, they had no idea what their magazine photos would look like., it was a miracle if once in a while they saw a Polaroid. Now everything is different, radically different: there are monitors, we can take make-up selfies, use the phone as a mirror. Models like me, like Gigi and Bella Hadid, like Kendall Jenner have had – we have had – the opportunity to shape our image online through social media, we have been able to influence – in this sense I would mean the word influencer – the way in which the world sees us. Our place in the world, in a sense. Then clear that your phone can also become a double-edged sword, you need to find a balance.

When I was twenty – without much experience in life, even though I started modeling as a young girl – I was an obsessive curator of my Instagram, and at that stage it was very useful, of course. Then of course, my experience says that you can also attract many problems, there are those who want to hack your phone, there are many things at stake. She is now thirty-one, and became the mother of little Sly on March 8, 2021 (the American popular press already separated from her husband, the film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard: she put a like on a post accusing him of having betrayed her and in the days of social media it is almost equivalent to a twentieth-century conference) actress, entrepreneur and stylist (his swimwear brand Inamorata, with only one em, and the collaboration with Superga for sneakers) and published a successful book ( On my body , Piemme) in which he speaks of s with impressive frankness for those at his level of fame, especially in the United States – generally the tone of the autobiographies of American celebrities at the zenith of fame, like her at this moment, much more joyful and positive . Ratajkowski (emrataas her fans and followers on social media call her, evoking her username on Instagram) instead does not discount fame, the fashion system, her family, but above all herself.

Pulcinella’s secret of the books signed and published by celebrities – even if judging by the secrecy with which it is kept by the publishers it would be more correct to speak of the secret of Fatima – which not only rarely really write those books, and it would also be normal to see who do another job, but just as rarely even read them (the only one who boasts of not having read her autobiography, Kate Moss’ singing ex-boyfriend, Pete Doherty). Thus it happens that the interlocutor who quotes a passage from the book is greeted by the questioning look of the author or author whose photograph appears on the cover. Instead she has directly (and wisely) chosen not to appear on the coverneither in the American edition nor in those destined abroad, chosen against the current as against the current, and her entire career: My only photo in the inner flap, small, not even a famous photographer but a digital photo taken without pretensions by a friend, which has its credit and takes away a satisfaction. Because the book is about sexual assaults suffered as a girl, calls for more attention from the fashion system to the safety needs of models (Not a small issue, and for me non-negotiable, things are changing but not fast enough), in short, speaks of autobiography in an authentic sense: Frantic self-promotion, commercial hustlers for products work on Instagram, I wanted my book to be different … Who tells me that a sincere book gives me a precious compliment.

Manage media chaos It is striking that a very young woman at the center of a necessarily chaotic media mechanism such as that of a – obsolete, but inevitable term – supermodel has decided to let everything rest the book’s reflection on an extremely complex themewhich is never talked about in fashion because it can evoke unpleasant responses: Who does my image belong to? Under what conditions is it marketed, and at what price?. The book – again this is an unusual thing – opens with a quote from the great English art critic John Berger (1926-2017): You painted a naked woman, because you liked to look at her, put a mirror in her hand and call the painting Vanit, thus morally condemning the woman whose nakedness you had depicted for your pleasure. The true function of the mirror was another. It served to ensure that the woman was conniving in treating herself, first of all, by sight.

Fashion – fashion photographs – and Instagram are the mirror, but whose vanity is it really? Who observes and who observed? The theme of the stolen image recurs – nude Polaroids published without authorization by a photographer with legal aftermaththe incredible story of the artist Richard Prince who printed a screenshot of Ratajkowski’s Instagram or rather emrata and sold it for 90,000 dollarsand then you re-photographed herself in front of Prince’s work and then sold the NFT at auction in a game of mirrors, a labyrinth, in which only Jean Baudrillard or Umberto Eco would have been able to orient themselves: Incredible? Yes, unbelievable. Even I can hardly believe it, even if it happened to me.

Having a resting bitch face Little Sly, of course, his joy: I call him “the joy machine”, the machine of joy, a distributor of smiles. I had never experienced such emotions. I have friends and friends who after a few years no longer say they are new parents, but for me if you have a six, eight, ten year old son you are in a sense a new parent because all the experiences you have with your son they are however new, to you and to him in different ways, always the first time. my magical baby. He brought it to Florence, the mini-distributor of joy, because a sporty mother who knows that traveling with a one-year-old can be less laborious than traveling with a baby of four or five. Ratajkowski is also famous for the rarity of her smiles, afflicted – but she made her fortune – by that natural expression that American slang, with the usual rude pragmatism, has defined

resting bitch face , that is from “bitch on break”. Obviously, this is not bullshit but simply a poor (and commendable) willingness to smile at random, and right on the resting bitch face Ratajkowski builds a hilarious chapter of his book, set in his favorite spot, a popular Korean spa in his former city of Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, since I moved to New York, I miss the autumn light, the beach, and especially that spa. The Korean sauna where all women are equal, and they are themselves, because there are only naked bodies in the total disinterest of the masseuses, without male gazes. Ratajkowski writes of the women of that sauna: The features of their faces unfold, with the corners of the mouth and eyebrows drooping downwards. The expression that in the subway would be defined as “bitch on break”, in the sauna only a sign of relaxation: no artifice, no play. one of the moments of truth he seeks, away from the fashion sets, or from the Hollywood ones like Gone Girl: I worked hard on myself, and on my book. What is our image in the Internet age? Even outside of fashion, I say. Social media transmits our lives: at least I have acquired this habit of broadcasting myself, but for my son it will be the normality of the world. For him it will be normal to leave the imprint of his life online, forever. To me, to her, this still makes an impression. Not to my son, for him it will be the way the world works, like the air he breathes, day and night. A natural element.

He spent the pandemic writing a book and having a baby: The night before the lockdown I was at the theater, everything seemed normal, it was packed. Then the world closed its doors. Now for New York incredibly lively and lively, everyone wants to go out and see people, they haven’t given up. the right energy, when you are in New York you become part of it. Two weeks after giving birth, I was on set with Sly, I breastfeed him there, you mustn’t let yourself be influenced. As a champion and symbol of #metoo (who liked the Blurred Lines video that made her famous read with regret, in the book, the backstage behind the scenes) did not lose faith: I know all the pitfalls of this profession. Having said that: now, on sets, people are usually much more open and communicative than before, if something is wrong it is more difficult for everyone to ignore it. I hope it becomes the new standard of the fashion industry: making us feel less and less like mannequins.