“He lost his mind and got mad, that’s the reason”

Ben Affleck got mad at the paparazzi to Parisduring the honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. The American actor, very jealous of his J-Lo, this time would have completely “lost his head” and would have lashed out at some reporters, who were trying to “steal” moments of intimacy between the two in the French capital. To tell it is Page Six, who cited an anonymous source.

Ben Affleck attacks the photographers

The wedding between the two stars was the event of the year. The photographers were able to tell a lot about the trip the two took to Paris after their wedding. To do this, they had to follow the Affleck-Lopez family everywhere. So, when he got to the end, Ben didn’t see us anymore. “He’s used to the spotlight, but the honeymoon with Jen was a tsunami,” says the source. “She was out of her mind like never before, on a Princess Diana level,” he reads.

The new villa

Meanwhile, in the United States, things are going better than ever. Ben Affleck has put his $ 30 million mansion up for sale and is ready to move with J-Lo to a $ 60 million mansion in Beverly Hills. It is owned by tycoon James Packer, the richest man in Australia, who in turn bought it from Danny De Vito to live there with his then-girlfriend Mariah Carey.





