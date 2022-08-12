Fortnite: Get rewards for watching Rocket League

The Rocket League World Cup is lived in a special way within Fortnite on an island, where after each game there is war.

Epic Games wants to reward the players of its battle royale and football. From August 9 to 14, make your way to Fortnite to see the rocket league world championship live from the big screen and get rewards in the game during breaks between matches.

From August 9 to 11, the broadcast will start at 12:30 PM AR and 10:30 PM MX. From 12 to 14, the broadcast will start half an hour earlier.

This time, things will be a little different and the stakes will be even higher, because every Rocket League match will end with a Team Battle with the crowd.

Before each game, choose the team you want to support. Then, every time the team you support scores a goal, you’ll get a boost on the Rocket League Live island. The more goals your team scores, the more power-ups you get. Boosts will be awarded automatically based on what happens in the match you are watching.

Power-ups won’t be the only advantage. When a Rocket League match ends, Team Battle will begin, and those who picked the winners will start with upgraded weapons automatically (note: if you leave the island, your boosters will reset and won’t keep the same weapons).

MISSIONS AND REWARDS

Complete special missions, which can be found on the Missions page, while on the Rocket League island live to earn rewards in Fortnite:

Retro Rocket League Trophy Backpack : look for the goal

: look for the goal Arena Champion Glider : the original air transport.

: the original air transport. Smiley Nice shot!

Golden Goal Spray

