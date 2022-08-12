Elsa Pataky congratulates Chris Hemsworth with a photo in the bathtub calling him “wife tamer”

After more than ten years married, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth make up a of the most iconic couples in Hollywoodwith a well-established relationship despite their busy schedules, and with three children together.

In addition, they stand out for his particular sense of humorwhich demonstrate as soon as they get a chance. For example, on their last valentine togetheras you can see in the video above.

Y their birthdays are no exception. Even though it was Elsa’s recently, and Chris could not be present to meet shooting the next ‘Mad Max’ movie‘, now they have been able to make up time and spend the ‘Thor’ actor’s birthday together.

This has been demonstrated by Elsa Pataky, who He has shared some pictures on his Instagram along with a nice message with which he celebrates the anniversary of his partner: “Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainerchildminder and wife tamerthere is nothing you can’t do! We love you to infinity and beyond!“.

In the images of the post you can see a curious photo of Hemsworth in the bathtubwith a parrot perched on his head, a endearing picture of the actor with his children Sasha, Tristan and India, and a selfie of him in character as Thor alongside Pataky on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’in which you see her in her character from this last moviein which made a cameo.

For its part, Chris also wanted to share with his followers what this 39th birthday has been for him. In his most recent publication he has posted a video of the moment when you blow out the candleseven if it is not with a cake to use.

in the comment explains the creative dessert recipe with whom he celebrated his birthday, and has who were the architects of it: “Thank you for all the love for my birthday. And for this tremendous cake that my children made from ice cream balls what was in the freezer.

In the comments of this post there have been several hollywood personalities that they did not want to miss the opportunity to congratulate youlike his partner in Marvel Chris Pratt wishing you a happy birthdayeither Dwayne Johnson, who commented “Congrats bro!“, with two whiskey glass emoticons to toast him.

