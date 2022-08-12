Carlos Salcido sees Santiago Giménez as the typical Eredivisie striker; Jorge Sánchez will get more “mamey”

Santiago Giménez will play for Feyenoord, while Jorge Sánchez will play for Ajax, teams that play the Eredivisie classic

Carlos Salcido triumphed in the eredivisie playing for him PSV Eindhoven and according to his experience he considers that Santiago Gimenez Y Jorge Sanchez They will not go unnoticed in Dutch football and will give something to talk about.

“From the outset it gives me a lot of joy, not only because they go to Holland, but because I like a guy who goes abroad because they have an opportunity and because it comes in handy for the National Team,” he declared. Carlos Salcido in an interview with Jesús Bernal de ESPNabout the two Mexican players who emigrate to Dutch football.

points out Carlos Salcido that he is very pleased that there are teams like Chivas either Pachuca that they make agreements with Dutch teams that work well, which is positive for future generations, since it is a growth that occurs when Mexicans emigrate abroad.

Revealed Carlos Salcido who had the opportunity to talk with Santiago Gimenez: “I told ‘Chaquito’ that I hope things go well for him and that he take this stage to go further in Europe. We have to take that little step: Europe first and then set the goal on another team” and added the three-time World Cup player with Mexico that “seeing a World Cup with more Mexicans in EuropeI am excited”.