Carlos Salcido sees Santiago Giménez as the typical Eredivisie striker; Jorge Sánchez will get more “mamey”
Santiago Giménez will play for Feyenoord, while Jorge Sánchez will play for Ajax, teams that play the Eredivisie classic
Carlos Salcido triumphed in the eredivisie playing for him PSV Eindhoven and according to his experience he considers that Santiago Gimenez Y Jorge Sanchez They will not go unnoticed in Dutch football and will give something to talk about.
“From the outset it gives me a lot of joy, not only because they go to Holland, but because I like a guy who goes abroad because they have an opportunity and because it comes in handy for the National Team,” he declared. Carlos Salcido in an interview with Jesús Bernal de ESPNabout the two Mexican players who emigrate to Dutch football.
Santiago Gimenez will play in Feyenoordwhile Jorge Sanchez will do it in the Ajaxteams that play the classic eredivisie.
points out Carlos Salcido that he is very pleased that there are teams like Chivas either Pachuca that they make agreements with Dutch teams that work well, which is positive for future generations, since it is a growth that occurs when Mexicans emigrate abroad.
Revealed Carlos Salcido who had the opportunity to talk with Santiago Gimenez: “I told ‘Chaquito’ that I hope things go well for him and that he take this stage to go further in Europe. We have to take that little step: Europe first and then set the goal on another team” and added the three-time World Cup player with Mexico that “seeing a World Cup with more Mexicans in EuropeI am excited”.
soccer expert Netherlandscommented Carlos Salcido that for people who don’t know much, “the classic is the Feyenoord vs Ajax; recently appeared PSVbut they are the two most important teams” and commented that Santiago Gimenez he has a good height, “he is corpulent, he is strong, he is strong. He has this part of his father (Cristian ‘Chaco’ Giménez) of being pushed forward and it will go well for him, because he is a typical Dutch striker, one of those who you have to score”. Carlos Salcido also referred to Jorge Sanchez, whom he praised. He said that “his soccer is going to improve a lot. We in the National Team suffer a lot from the wings; he is and he’s going to grow up.”
He adds that the defender formed in the America he is fast, he has liveliness and he must understand the times, attack, play heads-up and be attentive in the comings and goings, because “there are times and it is not the same to be in Ajax, who will play international tournaments. All these matches, tournaments, are going to help him a lot” and he predicted Carlos Salcido that Jorge Sanchez “She’s going to wear mamey.”