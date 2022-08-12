Caracas moves again to the rhythm of the New Bands Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Nuevas Bandas Festival returns to the stage in Caracas to present emerging musical groups. This weekend there will also be a tribute to the Festival of Young Choreographers for its 37 years of history at the hands of the National Dance Company.

On Saturday, August 13, Tamanaco Avenue in El Rosal will be transformed into a large stage to receive the new musical proposals of the Nueva Bandas Festival 2022. Access to the concert will be through two entrances: one through El Parque street and the other through the same Tamanaco. Everything is free admission, except for the Anakena concert.

You can enter from 1 pm Festival guests include Kreils and Caribano, metal blues band Arrecho, and 2019 Pepsi Music Award-winning group Dr. No.

The nine contestants this year are: Xanaxboy & Los $Inie$Tro$ (Maracay), Nina (Mérida), Capitan Mostacho (Barquisimeto), Gran Celaje (San Antonio), Cristal (Caracas), Los Delorean (Los Teques), Anorexia Isan (Caracas), Caribian (Los Teques), Starting Point (Pto La Cruz).

Finally, at 8 pm the Caribbean pop band Anakena, winner of the 2018 edition of the festival, will perform at the Chacao Cultural Center, where the award ceremony will be held. Entrance to the closing of the event: $20.

On August 12 and 13 at 7 pm it will be possible to enjoy at the BOD Cultural Center of body metaphors, a dance show that will pay tribute to the Young Choreographers Festival for its 37 years of activities and to its creator, Carlos Paolillo. The program includes pieces such as caricato in sorrowby Miguel Issa; Intervention, by Rafael Gonzalez; Y Like every day, by Juan Carlos Linares. Tickets: from 37.65 bolívares.

Today, August 12 at 4:30 pm, the work is re-premiered at the Teatro Trasnocho I lose the will to live, the story of seven friends who meet thanks to Eugenia, who invites them to her house for the first time; but the night does not develop as they expect. Julián Izquierdo Ayala and Andrea Levada are in charge of directing; in the cast are: Marilia Fernández, Ana Lucía Moreira, Samantha Esqueda, Sarah Fuchs, Merche Páez, Julián Izquierdo Ayala, Deborah Urgelles and Gabriela Quijada. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays at 4:30 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: Fridays $12, and Saturdays and Sundays $15.

The music of Freddy Mercury and his band Queen will be heard at full volume today Friday at 6 pm at the Chacao Cultural Center, where Euforia Rock Sinfónico will present Queen Sinfónico, an event that will bring together more than 30 musicians to pay tribute to the legendary group. British.

On August 13 at 10 am in the Trasnocho Cultural, several works by Elisa Lerner will be remembered in the form of dramatized Readings, which will be accompanied by audiovisual means to add depth to the writer’s texts. Tickets: $5.

The Musical Theater School of Petare will be on August 13 and 14 at 11 am in the Trasnocho Cultural with The future: a nebula, a show under the direction of Sara Valera Zelwer. Admission: $10.

José Simón Escalona, ​​inspired by Moliere, brings to Trasnocho Cultural his version of ridiculous beauties, which can be seen from August 13 at 2 pm Raquel Yánez, Giogia Arismendi, Francisco Aguana, Michael Roa, Armando González and José Alberto Sánchez are the cast that will interpret this story where two spoiled and privileged girls must deal with a practical joke of three young people who want to teach them a lesson. Tickets: adults $15 and children $5.

On August 17 at 5 pm, the most outstanding students of the Contemporary School of the Voice will take the stage of the Los Naranjos Premium Theater to present the concert Voices, which will have a varied repertoire. Tickets: $20. Those interested in purchasing tickets write to the following email: Luis.gerardo.musical@gmail.com.

Natalie is a young university student on the eve of her graduation, who must face two parallel situations: a pregnancy and the search to find her place in the art industry. This is the story that tells look both waysa Netflix original tape that will hit the platform on August 17.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will be screened in cinemas from August 18. This is the most recent film in the popular and successful Japanese franchise that stars Son Gohan, the son of the protagonist of the original series.

On August 18 at 8 pm, comedian Emilio Lovera will perform along with two choristers and five musicians at the El Hatillo Amphitheater with the musical comedy show Emilio Foolish. Tickets: $30.

“After surviving an accident in which almost all her companions die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of anything. With the help of her parents and friends, she tries to unravel what happened that day and recover her identity”, this is the synopsis of Soulsupernatural drama that can be seen on Netflix from August 19.

echoes It is about two identical twins who years ago decided to exchange their lives, and now as adults their double life begins to fall apart because one of them has disappeared. This intriguing miniseries will be added to the Netflix catalog on August 19.

still on billboard

The comedy single, written and directed by Reinaldo Navas, can be seen at the BOD Cultural Center on Saturdays and Sundays at 5 pm Fabiola Arace, Bárbara Arez and Margareth Aliendres play three women with very different personalities who share their experiences in love. Tickets: from 78.98 bolívares onwards.

In the Sala La Viga, of the Chacao Cultural Center, continues didactic piece, written by Bertolt Brecht, with the participation of Zahir Mora, Armando Volcanes, José Ramón Hernández, Dionys Fuentes, Olmar Castro, Marlys Balza and the violinist Jhulianna Ramón. Flor Colmenares directs this play that tells how “a group of aviators and mechanics suffer a plane crash and fall in an unknown place, where a leader and the crowd judge them out of the ordinary.” Performances: Friday at 5 pm and Sunday at 3 pm Admission: $10.

Veronica Arellano and Luis Carlos Boffill star Back, in the Cultural Afternoon. This play is directed by Luis Alberto Rosas and is about how “after four years a pair of lovers meet again by chance”. Shows: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm Tickets: $10 on Fridays, and $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Patricia Castillo directs the pigeon house, a staging that seeks to reflect dysfunctionalities and family problems in a fun but profound way. Cast: Rossana Hernández, Francis Rueda, Patricia Ramírez, José Francisco Silva, Carlos Manuel González, Erick Palacios. Shows: Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 6:30 pm Tickets: $10 on Fridays, and $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Antonio Delli and Gerardo Soto are at the Teatro Trasnocho with Pedro and the captain. This work by the Uruguayan Mario Benedetti, directed by Elmer Pinto, revolves around “an encounter between two men (tortured and tortured) that, little by little, is transformed into an acknowledgment between two human beings.” Shows are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm Tickets: $10 on Fridays, and $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.

the comedy show Impromptu continues in the Espacio Plural del Trasnocho Cultural on Fridays at 7 pm The show is based on the technique of theatrical improvisation used as a form of comedy. This proposal by the Akeké Circo Teatro group is produced by Lilver Tovar and directed by Jorge Parra. Tickets: $15.

Bullet Train is the new movie starring Brad Pitt and Puerto Rican Benito Martínez, better known as Bad Bunny. It is the story of five assassins who are inside a bullet train bound for Tokyo and whose paths cross.

“A town of cats is in danger and an unexpected hero emerges to help them: a dog named Hank!”, This is the synopsis of the samurai dogthe new animated film that arrives at Cinex to amuse and entertain the little ones in the house.

the black telephone is an adaptation of the homonymous story written by Joe Hill, son of the famous novelist Stephen King. The psychological horror suspense film tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a mysterious killer who has been stalking his town for a long time.

Marvel’s popular superhero Thor returns to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder. This new adventure of the god of thunder presents not only the character played by Chris Hemsworth, but also a female version of him who will be played by Natalie Portman.

Austin Butler stars Elvis, the Warner Bros film that chronicles the singer’s life from his rise to fame to stardom. One theme the film explores is Presley’s complicated relationship with his agent, played by Tom Hanks. The film can be seen in Cinex theaters.

Minions: A Villain is Born is the sequel to the fun animated film from 2015, where these peculiar yellow beings will make the whole family laugh with their adventures.

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz, one of the main characters of the successful animated saga, toy story. Only this time it is not about the toy that everyone knows, but about the character in which it was inspired. The film can be seen at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

Discover the life of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, an experienced test plane pilot, in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is a sequel to Top Gun: The Passion and Glory, from 1986, and stars Tom Cruise.