Ben Affleck can not with the media attention generated by his romance with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They continue to show that second chances can be better, because a year after reconciling, after 17 years of estrangement, the couple was finally able to get married.

It was on July 16 when the famous said “I do” in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas and days later they undertook a luxurious trip through Europe in the company of their children.

During your trip, The Bennifers suffered harassment from the paparazzi that followed them in each of the places they visited, something that undoubtedly affected the couple’s coexistence, as mentioned by a source close to the Page Six site.

And it is that although, JLo is used to dealing with media harassment, for Ben Affleck it is more complicated and despite all the fame it is difficult for him to cope with these situations.

“Ben was a little scared in Paris… This was a whole new level… an almost Princess Diana level,” the insider detailed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together on their trip to Paris

Photo: Archive

Honeymoon photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they went around the world, in each of them the singer looked radiant, while the face of the Oscar-winning actor became the subject of memes and ridicule, because of how deteriorated it seemed.

“Ben is used to flashing lights, but felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and she knows it comes with the territory but she still gets angry.added the informant.

The couple’s followers hope that this time the media load does not affect their relationship, as we remember that in 2004 this was one of the reasons why they canceled their engagement, because neither of them could handle the harassment of which they were victims.

