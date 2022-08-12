Ben Affleck and the watches he took on his honeymoon with J. Lo

Before that “bennifer”, the largest (re)union of love between celebrities in history, became official, Ben Affleck surprised the tabloid press in May with what appeared to be Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex himself in a Chrome Hearts bracelet he wore in the “Jenny From The Block” video, a gift from his then-fiancée more than 20 years ago.

Swiss watchmakers Franck Muller, of course, had a huge celebrity clientele in the early 2000s, and we’re predicting a big comeback for this brand that, along with Richard Mille and Jacob The Jeweller, helped break the watch world. haute horlogerie with opulence and design flair.

Ben Affleck’s watches

Ben Affleck, with his wife Jennifer Lopez, wearing a skeleton Rolex Submariner.Getty Images

Time passes, and 20 years later, on the honeymoon of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, what do we see on the actor’s wrist? A rolex submariner with the mechanism in sight. Personalized by none other than the craftsman at Artisan De Geneve, this rare piece proves that Ben Affleck not afraid to take risks when it comes to fantasies of haute horlogerie.

Purists may not approve and Rolex consider any kind of customization as a kind of vandalism, but as Ben Affleck As shown previously with the Chrome Hearts X Franck Muller combo, these unusual reissues of the classics can be a really cool choice, especially when you’re moving in circles where everyone can have whatever kind of watch they want. We mere mortals would never dare to mess with one of the favorite Rolexes, the submarinera piece that everyone else aspires to and the favorite of Che Guevara and Bruce Springsteen.