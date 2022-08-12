beast | TELEVITES

The Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, whose work we have already seen in action films such as “Contraband” or “Dos Lethal Weapons”, both starring Mark Wahlberg, or also in the adventure/survival genre such as “Everest” or “A drift”, now presents us “Beast”, a film that mixes both genres and introduces us to Doctor Nate Samuels who returns to South Africa, where he met his late wife, with their two daughters, with whom he has a tense relationship , especially with the older Mere (Iyana Halley), who cannot forgive him for not being a doctor with her mother when she died of cancer. Her youngest daughter Norah (Leah Jeffries) only wants the family to join her and to spend a few days in the Savannah seeing the fauna of the place and that her mother loved her so much and talked about her.

But what started as a peaceful trip for the family and a way to happily remember his wife and mother, will turn into a real nightmare, because they will meet a wild lion who just wants revenge against the hunters who killed his pack, but his rage is so great that he begins to hunt down any human who crosses his path, such as this father and his daughters.

Idris Elbeknown worldwide for his role as Heimdall in the Thor movies, leads the cast of this film that will keep you on the lookout for this lion, who is a kind of Terminator, as he finds it difficult to abandon the purpose of eliminating his victims.

We will also meet the South African Sharlto Copley, who plays Martin Battles, a friend of Dr. Samuels and who introduced him to his late wife. He is an anti-hunter, protector of animals, and of a herd of lions that lives near an old school for the children of miners, when they mined in the area.

Mixing family drama with action, this film entertains you, not much if you are an animal lover, but beware that no animal was harmed in the filming, and the special effects are really good, that you will think that you are really seeing a furious lion that can kill you immediately. a blow, of course less to Idris Elba.

Original title: Beast

Director: Baltasar Kormakur

Country: USA

Year: 2022

Gender: Adventure, Drama, Horror

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes

With: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Jeffries, Mel Jarnson, Anzor Alem

Screenplay: Ryan Engle, based on the story by Jaime Primak Sullivan

Music: Steven Price

Production: Baltasar Kormakur, James Lopez, Will Packer,

Release date: August 11, 2022

Web: Instagram

Distributor: Andes Films Chile