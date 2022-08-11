you will never believe what happened, you risk the court

Bad news for the famous singer Taylor Swift, it seems according to some rumors she has to go to court for a complaint for plagiarism due to one of the best known songs that the singer has produced!

Before talking about the latest news it is right to know the singer in question well. In fact for those who do not know Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989 in West Reading, a state belonging to Berks County in Pennsylvania.

Besides being one songwriter from world famous she is also an American actress and composer. Taylor became famous way back in 2006 where she signed her first album titled after her full name, remaining in the top 10 for many weeks, over the years his skill and beauty do not remain indifferent, so much so that Forbes the most popular and well-known magazine in America, defined her in 2011 as one of the most important celebrities in the world.

The beautiful singer always managed to hit in positive way the fans, promoting more and more beautiful albums with songs that could strike the heart of anyone who listened to them. Also the Forbes magazine in 2016 crowns her as the highest paid singer that year, in fact according to some certain sources it seems that the singer has received over 170 million dollars earned thanks to his songs.

Also for the uninitiated she has appeared several times on TV in well-known TV series known to the public as CSI-Crime Scene, New Girl, Hannah Montana and many more. Not to mention the fact that over the years it has received several Grammy Awards, awards for her 11 albums and is also an activist and feminist who fights and raises awareness every day of the causes that are most close to her heart.

That’s why Taylor Swift risks a lawsuit and a penalty for plagiarism!

As reiterated in the previous paragraph Taylor Swift has made her passion a really solid and rosy career. Obviously all the awards conferred they are deserved, as in addition to being a beautiful person both inside and out and also a remarkable ed excellent singer.

Again according to some rumors from some local newspapers Taylor Swift takes risks of having to defend themselves in court for some accusations made to the singer for plagiarism. The plagiarism in question would be for one of the most important songs produced in 2014 and is present in the album entitled “1989” that Taylor created that is: Shake it Off.

A catchphrase that has been with us for years, that emanates a lot of joy and that speaks of the false rumors and wickedness that have been turned over the years about him by various detractors. In fact, in Italian Shake it off, it would mean shake off the huge boulder or burden that was created and labeled for him. In short, the singer could not do a better way to exorcise this problem.

Those who the year sued are the songwriters Sean Hall And Nathan Butler, who claim that he stole some verses from a well-known song called Gon 'Play written in 2001. The lawsuit in question had been filed in 2018, but reopened in 2021 and is still under development.

The singer of course denies plagiarism and states that the only one to have put a hand to the song Shake it off, is only herself and herself and therefore there are no manipulations of any kind.

Plus Taylor firmly states that song he talks about himself and tells about what he has had to face over the years and of the media importance that her person has unleashed and that far from her stealing or using songs by other songwriters, not to mention the fact that she does not know the song in question. We will see in the coming weeks what the judges will say, and we sincerely hope that Taylor can win the case al 100%!