Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split almost 20 years ago

Jennifer Lopez began the ’00s with a love affair with the American actor Ben Affleck. It began promptly in 2002 after the two met on the set of the movie “gigli”, which was harshly criticized by film specialists, so much so that it almost ended the actor’s career. Their love for each other was so fiery that they became engaged that same year with plans to marry the following year.

However, this never happened, since with a few days to go before the ceremony took place, the couple postponed the date due to excessive media attention. The truth is that the stalking by the media was so great that a year later, the worn-out couple ended their fleeting and intense relationship.

