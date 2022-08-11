Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split almost 20 years ago

Jennifer Lopez began the ’00s with a love affair with the American actor Ben Affleck. It began promptly in 2002 after the two met on the set of the movie “gigli”, which was harshly criticized by film specialists, so much so that it almost ended the actor’s career. Their love for each other was so fiery that they became engaged that same year with plans to marry the following year.

However, this never happened, since with a few days to go before the ceremony took place, the couple postponed the date due to excessive media attention. The truth is that the stalking by the media was so great that a year later, the worn-out couple ended their fleeting and intense relationship.

Last month they said yes in Las Vegas.

Ben Affleck, a while ago, referred to what happened. The actor claimed that the treatment of certain media that talked about the couple was really malicious. Recall that various entertainment news portals began to refer to Ben Already Jennifer What “Bennifer” for which they became a prominent super couple in popular culture.

Also the main character of the movie. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” I affirm that: “The harassment we received from the press was really unbearable and every day it affected the relationship more, since it was constantly wearing down”. These statements were made in the last episode of the podcast Awards Chatterof The Hollywood Reporter.

In April 2021, the first images of them together again appeared.

In the middle of last year, after the break with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez started a relationship again Ben Affleck. Both are much more mature and have the temperance to withstand the stalking of the media. Last month, the famous Hollywood actor and JLo they were married in Las Vegas with their children the only spectators.