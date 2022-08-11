What is the name of the hammer that Chris Hemsworth uses in ‘Thor’?

The Heir of Asgard He is one of the original Avengers and therefore one of the strongest characters in the Marvel universe. To do this, the Australian actor has always dedicated himself exhaustively to maintaining his prodigious physique in 7 different movies of the imaginary planned by Kevin Feige’s team, although in end game, wore prostheses to simulate her belly. His clothing is characteristic of his cape, his suit or the helmet he wears in the comics, but What would Thor be without the hammer that Chris Hemsworth uses to use the character’s powers?

The Mjolnir It is the name of the powerful hammer wielded by the superheroes and which, in turn, was carried by the homonymous God in Norse mythology. In the UCM, it is somehow explained how the hammer seems to have a life of its own, only letting itself be wielded by whoever was worthy. In this way, Thor’s connection to his weapon is much deeper than Captain America’s to his shield or Iron Man’s to his. the armor that protects him from his own death.

The 3 moments of Mjölnir in the UCM

The relevance from its cinematographic origin to the current Thor: Love and thunder has left several interesting moments in which the hammer that Chris Hemsworth uses has been the real protagonist:

1-Thor: The fall of the hero

Because his arrogance and daring OdinThor’s father calls his son unworthy and banishes him and his precious weapon to earth. This is intercepted by Shield, but when the Asgardian goes to wield it he cannot, because must recover the essence that led him to be able to wield the destructive weapon which grants him his extra abilities, such as the power of lightning.

2- Vision is not the only one worthy

In the second movie the Avengersat a party several try to lift the hammer and this is where the possibility that Captain America wields it, then raises it slightly to Thor’s concern. Finally, at the end we see Vision lifting him up with no problem, leading the group of superheroes to trust him.

3- Its destruction in ‘Ragnarok’

Hello, the captive and super powerful sister of the God of thunder fragments the Mjölnir into a thousand pieces, although later Jane Foster will wield it repaired being mighty thor. In Endgame he will have to resort to the creation of another weapon, the stormbreaker, to face Thanos and in infinity warrecover Mjolnir from another reality. The hammer will end up being wielded by Cap himself to defend Thor from the final fight against Thanos.