What if Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s star finally dying out? The Portuguese champion, after the divorce with Juventus, has become almost a shadow and this is demonstrated by the season of Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, from farewell to Juve to today: the remorse of a club and a footballer

It seems a lifetime has passed since that CR7 goal against Udinese which was then canceled. The hope of the bianconeri to see him again in their ranks and that mad desire to leave have left a bad taste in the mouth of a club that is now undergoing reconstruction and a player who seems to have interrupted an endless cycle of successes. Cristiano Ronaldo is back where it all began, at Manchester United, convinced that he can make the Red Devils great again spurred on by his former football father: Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United season

Too bad, however, that for the Red Devils and the Old Lady the 2021/2022 football season was a real catastrophe. The 11th in Manchester, strong of having found their old Portuguese jewel, has been lulled on its laurels, but unfortunately the flashback never happened. So here the “Ronaldo mania” has turned into a disappointment. CR7 integrated little with the team and with the coaches and found a completely different Premier League than he was used to. Almost listless, the Portuguese also started the new season badly. In the opening match for the 2022/2023 Premier League, Ronaldo entered only in the 53rd minute and could not avoid the Red Devils’ defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Juventus season

His former team was no better than Manchester United last season. A fourth place won with the nails confirmed Juve in the Champions League, but what an effort. Unlike United, the 11 of Turin has built a lot and, in a silent way, has become the protagonist of a very interesting transfer market. From Vlahovic who arrived in Turin in 2022 to Di Maria, a market hit for this season, Juventus seems to be back, at least on paper, a favorite for the championship win.

“And if Ronaldo returns to Juve?”. What a trio with Vlahovic and Di Maria!

Cristiano Ronaldo might have some remorse if we look at these last few years. The Portuguese will never have regrets. This hypothetical remorse starts from a question: “What would have happened if CR7 had remained at Juventus?”. Perhaps the bianconeri would not have won anything in the 2021/2022 season anyway, but football is also made up of waiting and restarts. Ronaldo, in Juventus 2022/2023 would have been the extra gear and would have formed a perfect trio with the new signing Di Maria (whom he knows well since they played together for Real Madrid) and Dusan Vlahovic. Who knows, but maybe this Juve and CR7 would have been excellent candidates for the victory of the much coveted “Cup with big ears”. The fact is that the transfer market has not yet come to an end and the bianconeri could still dream.