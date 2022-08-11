We present you the 5 best films of Christopher Hemsworth

Christopher Hemsworth is celebrating, the interpreter of one of the most famous sagas of all time, ´Thor´ character that could be said is the favorite of many in Marvel Studios, celebrates his 39th birthday this Thursday, it was on August 11, 1983 that the renowned actor saw the light for the first time.

And although the hero with the hammer has been one of the most famous roles in Christopher Hemsworthis not the only one that accumulates, contrary to this, the Australian producer has forged an extensive cinematographic career, for this reason, we want to commemorate his day by making a small recount of his most popular films.

avengers

avengers it was the first time we saw Christopher Hemsworth in gang, Along with the other superheroes, the film was released in theaters on April 11, 2012, it received a high number of positive reviews, so much so that it was the beginning of many more deliveries about these avengers, here the actor debuted with his most famous role ‘Thor’.

Avengers.

The Hunter and the Ice Queen

And who can forget the imposing hunter who faces the wicked witch of Snow White’s kingdom, undoubtedly, fantasy films are wonderful for the actor. This film is a combination of prequel and sequel to the 2012 film Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter. It was based on the characters from the German fairy tale Snow White compiled by the Brothers Grimm and in The queen of the snow by Hans Christian Andersen. The fictional shoot premiered on April 22, 2016.

The huntsman and the ice queen.

The Cabin in the Woods

A movie where we saw Christopher Hemsworth in a funnier setting and without any fanciful attire. The film is a slasher comedy (a subgenre of horror movies), it was released in 2012, here the actor had the role of Curt Vaughn, a teenager planning a fun vacation with his friends, until everything in the cabin started to take a strange turn.

The cabin of terror. From left to right: Curt (Chris Hemsworth), Holden (Jesse Williams), Jules (Anna Hutchison), Marty (Fran Kranz) and Dana (Kristen Connolly) in THE CABIN IN THE WOODS. (Photo credit: Diyah Pera)

Ghostbusters

The popular ghost busters, is a 2016 Australian-American science fiction comedy film. Here Christopher Hemsworth got under the skin of Kevin Beckmann, who plays the role of a sexy but very absent-minded secretary who joins the Ghostbusters team. The film grossed $229 million worldwide against a production budget of $144 million.

Ghostbusters

Thor: Love and Thunder

And obviously we could not fail to mention his most recent installment and the one that makes him worthy of his most iconic role. ´Thor´. In this fourth installment, we see a sentimental side of our hero with the hammer, who even gives up one of his most precious weapons as a token of love for the woman. ´Thor´, the love of his life. This film was released at the end of July 2022 and is part of the tetralogy of this god.