“Thor” becomes a machine that generates more money

With the premiere of “Thor: love and thunder” (2022), the son of Odin premieres his fourth version in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) immortalizing Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder. After defeating the villainous Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019), Thor wants inner peace. However, his spiritual retreat is interrupted by the galactic villain Gorr, who wants to eliminate the gods.

The film, directed by Kevin Feige, had a budget of US$250 million; brings together Christian Bale as Gorr, Queen Valkyrie and Jane Foster, played by Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portamn, respectively, to lead a cosmic battle in which they will stop the villain before it’s too late.

According to data from Box Office Mojo, as of July 27 of this year, the film grossed US$601.6 million. Of this amount, 46.5% was in North America (US$279.6 million) and 53.5% in the global market (US$322 million).

For the BBC film critic, Caryn James, this installment is a romantic comedy with epic battles. “This cool, thunderous, sensitive Thor could be the hero we need right now,” she said, rating the video four out of five stars. In addition, the unexpected ending left by this new installment could be a warning to fans that the god of thunder will return to the big screen as a stepfather.

Thor Saga

Marvel invested US$150 million to start the story of the superhero who manipulates the weather in 2011. With “Thor” the origin of his adventure on Earth is narrated when he meets the scientist Jane Foster, while dealing with the plan of his adoptive brother Loki , played by Tom Hiddleston. The first installment grossed US$449.3 million, 199% more than its budget.

For the sequel in 2013, director Alan Taylor premieres “Thor: A Dark World”, narrating Thor’s journey to Asgard to ally with Loki and save the Nine Kingdoms from the elves who are led by the villain Malekith, played by Christopher Eccleston, who intends to plunge the universe into darkness. With a budget of US$152.7 million and a gross of US$644.6 million, it became the second highest-grossing film of this cinematographic character.

Producer Kevin Feige directs “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), a film that shows the superhero’s escape from the alien planet Sakaar while saving Asgard from the goddess Hela. According to IMDb, he had a budget of US$180 million for the god of thunder to stop the battle of the end of the world.

This film grossed US$853.9 million, being the highest grossing film of the cinematographic character, surpassing the sequel with US$209.2 million (32.4%), the fourth installment with US$252.3 million (29.5%) and 90% more than the first installment (US$404.6). millions).

Thor Tech Sheet